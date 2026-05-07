Dance Workshops with Sarmishtha Sarkar

About this shop
How do you start making a dance? This session focuses on entry points into choreography—working with impulses, images, themes, and structure. Participants will explore ways to generate material, shape ideas, and begin building a movement vocabulary that can grow into a larger work.
An introduction to abhinaya—the art of expression through face. We’ll work with subtle shifts in gaze, facial articulation, and physical intention to communicate emotion and meaning. Useful for any dancer looking to deepen presence and connection with an audience.
Using rhythm not just as timing, but as a way to generate movement and structure. Drawing from Bharatanatyam frameworks, this session explores patterns, musicality, and how rhythm can guide phrasing, dynamics, and choreographic choices across forms.
Using rhythm not just as timing, but as a way to generate movement and structure. Drawing from Bharatanatyam frameworks, this session explores patterns, musicality, and how rhythm can guide phrasing, dynamics, and choreographic choices across forms.
Building on Day 1, this session deepens work on expression—integrating face, body, and intention. We’ll focus on nuance, transitions between emotional states, and sustaining clarity in performance.
Expanding choreographic tools by working with spatial design, internal intention, and physical awareness. How do we place movement in space? How does the body hold and transmit ideas? This session connects composition, presence, and spatial relationships.
Please add this item to your cart if you wish to perform with us.
An open rehearsal space to begin weaving together material developed across the workshops into a shared piece. Participants will collaborate, refine ideas, and shape a short work for those choosing to perform. Only participants who opt to perform July 9-11 attend this session. No cost affiliated.
More information on our July 9-11 performances: https://www.ishticollective.org/movementsofmany
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