Dance Workshops with Sarmishtha Sarkar

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An open rehearsal space to begin weaving together material developed across the workshops into a shared piece. Participants will collaborate, refine ideas, and shape a short work for those choosing to perform. Only participants who opt to perform July 9-11 attend this session. No cost affiliated.





More information on our July 9-11 performances: https://www.ishticollective.org/movementsofmany