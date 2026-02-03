Danceline USA Cleaning/Facility Agreement

I understand that this cleaning/facility cost is helping the host school, Montgomery High School, cover costs for custodians, security, cleaning of school facilities and other costs that occur when hosting a large event as such. I understand that my students will treat classrooms, gyms, hallways and other on campus facilities as their own and will not occur any damage to Montgomery High School property, carpet, performance floors, or rooms. I further understand that Montgomery Highs School, the Montgomery Belles, MISD and Danceline USA are not responsible for lost, stolen or damaged items. All props must be padded properly or they will not be allowed into the Competition Gym.





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