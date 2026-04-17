Dancers Unlimited Merch

Available in Small, Medium, Large, and X-Large.





The original art work Nā Wāhine O La`akea (The Women of La`akea) is created by Matthew James, a resident artist in our Governors Island Organizational Residency program in 2025 -- and returning in May 2026 with a collective of performing and visual artists! The artwork features the members and Kumu Hula of our sister Hula Hālau, Ka Pā Hula O La`akea and celebrates our cultural connections in Hawai'i. Matt created the artwork based during his 2025 residency, using photos from Residency Opening Ceremony! 20% of the net sales go toward the artist, and the rest will sustain our summer and fall community programs on Governors Island.