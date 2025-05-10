Dancin' in the Street... Annual Fundraiser

You're Invited to the Cookout! — Supporters Only. Join us to get the party started, at our supporters only, Pre-Show Crawfish Boil on the plaza patio — all in support of the Dancin’ in the Street… Motown & More Revue and Bacement, our nonprofit 501(c)(3) arts organization. Your VIP experience includes 3 pounds of mouthwatering crawfish, refreshing beverages, custom drink-ware, and plenty of soul-filled fun before the show. We’ll have dominoes, spades — and line dancing on the plaza — so bring your best moves and your game face! Feel free to BYOB, in accordance with Hermann Park and Miller Theatre guidelines.

You're Invited to the Cookout! — Supporters Only. Join us to get the party started, at our supporters only, Pre-Show Crawfish Boil on the plaza patio — all in support of the Dancin’ in the Street… Motown & More Revue and Bacement, our nonprofit 501(c)(3) arts organization. Your VIP experience includes 3 pounds of mouthwatering crawfish, refreshing beverages, custom drink-ware, and plenty of soul-filled fun before the show. We’ll have dominoes, spades — and line dancing on the plaza — so bring your best moves and your game face! Feel free to BYOB, in accordance with Hermann Park and Miller Theatre guidelines.

More details...