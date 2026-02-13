Dancing in the Valley: A Day of Queer Country Dance Workshops & Evening Social Dancing

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Ticket for 1 daytime class (beginner, improver/intermediate OR advanced phrased). Does not include partner lesson & evening social dance -- add that on below for an additional $10.
Ticket for 2 daytime classes (beginner, improver/intermediate and/or advanced phrased). Does not include partner lesson & evening social dance -- add that on below for an additional $10.
Includes all daytime classes, partner lesson & evening social dance.
Add-on partner lesson & evening social dance ticket for those who purchased a daytime class pass ("All Day Pass" includes this already)
For 5p-10pm partner lesson & evening social dance only. Tickets also sold at the door.
$
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