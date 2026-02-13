Wranglers Los Angeles Dance Association

Hosted by

Wranglers Los Angeles Dance Association

About this event

Dancing in the Valley: A Day of Queer Country Dance Workshops & Evening Social Dancing

381 Cruzero St

Ojai, CA 93023, USA

1 Class Pass
$30

Ticket for 1 daytime class (beginner, improver/intermediate OR advanced phrased). Does not include partner lesson & evening social dance -- add that on below for an additional $10.

2 Class Pass
$50

Ticket for 2 daytime classes (beginner, improver/intermediate and/or advanced phrased). Does not include partner lesson & evening social dance -- add that on below for an additional $10.

All Day Pass
$75

Includes all daytime classes, partner lesson & evening social dance.

add Partner & Evening Social Dance
$10

Add-on partner lesson & evening social dance ticket for those who purchased a daytime class pass ("All Day Pass" includes this already)

only Partner & Evening Social Dance
$20

For 5p-10pm partner lesson & evening social dance only. Tickets also sold at the door.

Add a donation for Wranglers Los Angeles Dance Association

$

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