Oakland Ballet Company

Hosted by

Oakland Ballet Company

About this event

Dancing Moons Festival Sponsorship Form

2025 Broadway

Oakland, CA 94612, USA

Diamond Sponsorship
$20,000

12 Total Premium Performance Tickets | Logo recognition on OBC website, social media, and performance signage | Full page advertisement in playbill | Special ticket discount for your employees | Onstage recognition

Platinum Sponsorship
$15,000

10 Total Premium Performance Tickets | Logo recognition on OBC website, social media, and performance signage | 1/2 page advertisement in playbill | Special ticket discount for your employees | Onstage recognition

Gold Sponsorship
$10,000

6 Total Premium Performance Tickets | Logo recognition on OBC website, social media, and performance signage | 1/2 page advertisement in playbill | Special ticket discount for your employees

Silver Sponsorship
$5,000

4 Total Premium Performance Tickets | Logo recognition on OBC website, social media, and performance signage | 1/4 page advertisement in playbill | Special ticket discount for your employees

Bronze Sponsorship
$2,500

2 Total Premium Performance Tickets | Logo recognition on OBC website, social media, and performance signage

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!