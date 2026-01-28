Dancing Moons Festival Sponsorship Form

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12 Total Premium Performance Tickets | Logo recognition on OBC website, social media, and performance signage | Full page advertisement in playbill | Special ticket discount for your employees | Onstage recognition
10 Total Premium Performance Tickets | Logo recognition on OBC website, social media, and performance signage | 1/2 page advertisement in playbill | Special ticket discount for your employees | Onstage recognition
6 Total Premium Performance Tickets | Logo recognition on OBC website, social media, and performance signage | 1/2 page advertisement in playbill | Special ticket discount for your employees
4 Total Premium Performance Tickets | Logo recognition on OBC website, social media, and performance signage | 1/4 page advertisement in playbill | Special ticket discount for your employees
2 Total Premium Performance Tickets | Logo recognition on OBC website, social media, and performance signage
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