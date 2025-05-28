Heritage Museum of Newaygo County
Decades Gala Sponsorships 2026
12 Quarterline St
Newaygo, MI 49337, USA
Big Ticket Sponsor (Only One Available)
$1,500
Snag the best seat in the house with a front-row table of 6, plus a drink ticket for each guest—cheers!
Enjoy private bar service right at your table—fancy, right?
See your logo steal the spotlight on the front of the Auction Catalog
Your logo front and center on all ads and materials: “(name of company) Presents: 1980s Decades Gala!”
Gold Sponsor (Only 3 available)
$500
Gold Level Table for 6 – VIP front-row seats + each guest gets a drink ticket!
Private bar service, because why not?
Watch your logo dazzle exclusively on social media and in the slideshow—talk about VIP treatment!
Silver Sponsor: 15 Available
$350
Table of 6 + a drink ticket per guest
Logo on the back of our auction catalog
Logo on slideshow and on Socials
Car Sponsor (5 Available)
$150
Logo in the windshield
Logo on slideshow
4 Drink tickets
