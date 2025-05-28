Decades Gala Sponsorships 2026

12 Quarterline St

Newaygo, MI 49337, USA

Big Ticket Sponsor (Only One Available)
$1,500
  • Snag the best seat in the house with a front-row table of 6, plus a drink ticket for each guest—cheers!
  • Enjoy private bar service right at your table—fancy, right?
  • See your logo steal the spotlight on the front of the Auction Catalog
  • Your logo front and center on all ads and materials: “(name of company) Presents: 1980s Decades Gala!”
Gold Sponsor (Only 3 available)
$500
  • Gold Level Table for 6 – VIP front-row seats + each guest gets a drink ticket!
  • Private bar service, because why not?
  • Watch your logo dazzle exclusively on social media and in the slideshow—talk about VIP treatment!
Silver Sponsor: 15 Available
$350
  • Table of 6 + a drink ticket per guest
  • Logo on the back of our auction catalog
  • Logo on slideshow and on Socials
Car Sponsor (5 Available)
$150
  • Logo in the windshield
  • Logo on slideshow
  • 4 Drink tickets
$

