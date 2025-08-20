Dancing through the Decades Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
4 coffee mugs, lunch including drinks at true grit grounds, coffee grounds assortment, coasters, bookmark, socks, coffee beans, two hand towels,
4 slices genos pizza, $25 dominos, $25 oriental trading, puzzle, hair accessory bag, sun catcher w/ charm, Fast Lane Entertainment- Family Fun Night Package
Hat, record picture, 5 tickets to the box arcade, mini game console, popcorn box and snack assortment, better than yesterday game, Pokémon cards, & mystery game .
Pumpkin painting completed by Boys & Girls Club child.
Pumpkin ghost painting completed by BGC student.
3 Month Fitness One membership
Noco boost wireless vehcile jump starter & $200 iron horse detailing gift certificate for one free detail
Miscellaneous nothing bundt cake items & $20 Walmart gift card
Coffee mug/coaster set, key chain, ear rings, hair ties, diffuser, $25 certificate gourmetgiftbaskets.com, marilyn monroe picture, cooling queen sheet set & mattress protector, queen feather comforter.
Fall wreath, mums, 5 square haybells & more! See outside for display!
Joico hair products, hairbrush, Studio M Salon gift certificate for $140
Insulated Camo backback cooler, snack assortment, coaster, $50 cabelas gift card, bottle opener, coozie, 59 peice automotive basic repair set, & cordless lawn trimmer.
Kendra Scott pendant necklace, $10 chic fila gift card, one free coffee perk, perfectly pictured photography mini session
