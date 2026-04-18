Community Resource Center Of Chattooga Inc

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Community Resource Center Of Chattooga Inc

About this event

Dancing With Our Stars - Chattooga 2026

989 GA-114

Summerville, GA 30747

General admission
$50

Come enjoy the Dancing with Our Stars - Chattooga Style Event.

VIP Ticket
$100

This ticket is for an individual seat. Enjoy a fantastic plated meal before the show begins!

VIP Table Floor Level (6 seats)
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

These tables are on the floor level closet to the stage. 6 seats per table. Enjoy a fantastic plated meal before the show begins.

VIP Ticket (High Top Tables - 4 seats)
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

These tickets are on the upper level. 4 seats to a table. Enjoy a fantastic plated meal before the show begins.

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