Dancing With Our Stars - Chattooga 2026

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Come enjoy the Dancing with Our Stars - Chattooga Style Event.
This ticket is for an individual seat. Enjoy a fantastic plated meal before the show begins!
These tables are on the floor level closet to the stage. 6 seats per table. Enjoy a fantastic plated meal before the show begins.
These tickets are on the upper level. 4 seats to a table. Enjoy a fantastic plated meal before the show begins.
$
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