Indigenous Education

Hosted by

Indigenous Education

About this event

Dancing With The Ancestors Inaugural Gala

640 Waterworks Dr

Philadelphia, PA 19130, USA

General Admission
$150

General Admission – Includes entry to the Gala evening of culture, community, and celebration. Enjoy live performances, dinning, and an inspiring program highlighting Indigenous voices and stories.

Elder Honor Ticket
$50

This ticket represents a collective offering from the community to our cherished Elders. It ensures that those who have led, taught, and nurtured our people can join in celebration without concern for cost because their presence is the greatest gift of all.

Student Tickets
$50

This ticket represents a collective offering from the community to our young adults.

Car Load Special
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Car Load Special Buy 3 Tickets, Get 1 Free!

Pack the car and join the celebration at Dancing with the Ancestors: Indigenous Education’s Inaugural Gala at the Philadelphia Waterworks.

Your 4th ticket is FREE — the perfect reason to roll deep, dress in your cultural or cocktail best, and make it a night to remember on the river.

Community Friend
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Admission – Includes entry to the Gala evening of culture, community, and celebration. Enjoy live performances, dinning, and an inspiring program highlighting Indigenous voices and stories.

  • Name listed in program
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