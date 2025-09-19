Dancing With The Ancestors Inaugural Gala

Hosted by
About this event
General Admission – Includes entry to the Gala evening of culture, community, and celebration. Enjoy live performances, dinning, and an inspiring program highlighting Indigenous voices and stories.
This ticket represents a collective offering from the community to our cherished Elders. It ensures that those who have led, taught, and nurtured our people can join in celebration without concern for cost because their presence is the greatest gift of all.
This ticket represents a collective offering from the community to our young adults.
Car Load Special Buy 3 Tickets, Get 1 Free!
Pack the car and join the celebration at Dancing with the Ancestors: Indigenous Education’s Inaugural Gala at the Philadelphia Waterworks.
Your 4th ticket is FREE — the perfect reason to roll deep, dress in your cultural or cocktail best, and make it a night to remember on the river.
Admission – Includes entry to the Gala evening of culture, community, and celebration. Enjoy live performances, dinning, and an inspiring program highlighting Indigenous voices and stories.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!