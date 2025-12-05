Dancing With The Ridgefield Stars and Dance-a-thon

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About this event
A fun, flexible way to experience Dancing With the Ridgefield Stars! This first-come, first-served ticket gives you access to bleacher seating (altho many will stand!), along with a limited number of on-court seats and standing room options. Come early, pick your perfect spot, and get ready for an incredible show! Raffle tickets and food/beverages will be on sale at the event! Don't forget to also purchase your Dance-a-thon ticket for your chance to WIN Dancing With The Stars Tour tickets!
A fun, flexible way to experience Dancing With the Ridgefield Stars! This first-come, first-served ticket gives you access to bleacher seating (altho many will stand!), along with a limited number of on-court seats and standing room options. Come early, pick your perfect spot, and get ready for an incredible show! Raffle tickets and food/beverages will be on sale at the event! Don't forget to also purchase your Dance-a-thon ticket for your chance to WIN Dancing With The Stars Tour tickets!
Enjoy the show like a true VIP! Your table includes reserved seating for 8 people, plus snacks and beverages for your group—no lines, no stress, just a fantastic view of the action. Get ready to sit back, relax, and cheer on your favorite Ridgefield Stars in style! There are a limited number of VIP tables available. Act fast! Raffle tickets will be on sale at the event! Don't forget to also purchase your Dance-a-thon ticket for your chance to WIN Dancing With The Stars Tour tickets!
Your Chance To Win - DANCING WITH THE STAR TOUR TICKETS! During the event, we invite the community 10 years old and up to participate in a Dance-a-thon for amazing prizes including (2) DANCING WITH THE STAR TOUR TICKETS, thanks to our sponsor, Dance Factory Ridgefield! Purchase a participant ticket to enter. This is a fun judged, contest — winners will dance to the DJ music! Winners are chosen based on dancing performance energy, personality and skills (not luck!). Top prize: [1] pair of tickets to Dancing with the Stars Tour (value $400 per pair). Open to CT, NY and NJ residents. Contest happens January 24, 2026 at 7pm. Details: FULL RULES: https://bit.ly/4b85XpK
Can't attend the event but want to support our amazing RHS Varsity Dance Team Tigers OR want to to see your name on a paw at the event? Purchase a cub sized paw and we will hang it at the event with your name on it! We will list the purchasers last name on the paw. If you would like to list a different name, please contact us at [email protected] and provide the last name on the purchase and the name you would prefer to list.
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