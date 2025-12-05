Dancing With The Ridgefield Stars and Dance-a-thon

Can't attend the event but want to support our amazing RHS Varsity Dance Team Tigers OR want to to see your name on a paw at the event? Purchase a cub sized paw and we will hang it at the event with your name on it! We will list the purchasers last name on the paw. If you would like to list a different name, please contact us at [email protected] and provide the last name on the purchase and the name you would prefer to list.