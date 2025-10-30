Dancing with the Seniors - Event Sponsorship

Platinum Sponsors will have their name and logo included on all promotional materials for the Dancing with the Seniors event. Platinum sponsors also have the option to provide flyers and/or promotional items to be placed on the round tables at the event.
Gold sponsors will have their name/logo included in the program at the event and read over the loudspeaker during teh event.
Gold Plus sponsors receive all the benefits of the Gold sponsor plus they get to pick one of the dancing teams to directly support. Dancers will be announced as "Sponsored by" and sponsor has the option to provided logo'd apparel for the dancers to wear.
