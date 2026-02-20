Dancing with the Seniors - Student Ticket

About this event
Your business/group will be announced when your team's dancers are announced at the event, and your logo will be on the screen during team introductions and in the program.
Your business/groups name and logo will be included in the event program.
Your business/group name will be included in the event program.
Each team is limited (but not required) to purchase 2 floor tables. Each table has 8 seats.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!