WHS Project Graduation

Hosted by

WHS Project Graduation

About this event

Dancing with the Seniors - Student Ticket

205 Miller Rd

Willard, MO 65781, USA

Event Ticket
$10
Bleacher Seat
$15
Gold Level Team Sponsor
$500

Your business/group will be announced when your team's dancers are announced at the event, and your logo will be on the screen during team introductions and in the program.

Silver Level Team Sponsor
$300

Your business/groups name and logo will be included in the event program.

Bronze Level Team Sponsor
$150

Your business/group name will be included in the event program.

Team Table
$300

Each team is limited (but not required) to purchase 2 floor tables. Each table has 8 seats.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!