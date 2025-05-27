Dancing with the Sioux Falls Stars | 2025

About this event
Your ticket to an unforgettable evening! General Admission includes entry to the general admission area on the upper level of the event, a delicious selection of appetizers, and access to an incredible live show. Come ready for a night full of entertainment, competition, and fun!
Your ticket to an unforgettable evening! VIP Ticket includes reserved seating at a table on the lower level with prime viewing of the event, a delicious selection of appetizers, and access to an incredible live show. Come ready for a night full of entertainment, competition, and fun!
As the Event Sponsor you will receive ONE reserved table of eight employees or guests and company name featured in the program card placed at each guest’s table setting.
As the Event Sponsor you will receive ONE reserved table of eight employees or guests, select night of marketing features and so much more! Please refer to the EMHS Website for the full listing of benefits: https://www.empirementalhealthsupport.org/dancingwiththesiouxfallsstars
Elevate your evening with a private VIP suite on the upper level for you and up to 7 additional guests. Enjoy exclusive access to your own catering service, a complimentary glass of champagne for each guest, and the best view of the show in the house. A luxurious and unforgettable way to experience Dancing with the Sioux Falls Stars!
As the Exclusive Presenting Sponsor you will receive TWO reserved tables of eight employees or guests, prominent pre-event & night of marketing features and so much more! Please refer to the EMHS Website for the full listing of benefits: https://www.empirementalhealthsupport.org/dancingwiththesiouxfallsstars
As the Exclusive Technology Sponsor you will receive ONE reserved table of eight employees or guest, prominent night of marketing features and so much more! Please refer to the EMHS Website for the full listing of benefits: https://www.empirementalhealthsupport.org/dancingwiththesiouxfallsstars
As the Hors d’oeuvres Sponsor you will receive ONE reserved table of eight employees or guests, select night of marketing features and so much more! Please refer to the EMHS Website for the full listing of benefits: https://www.empirementalhealthsupport.org/dancingwiththesiouxfallsstars
As the Matching Gift Sponsor your company will provide a matching donation (up to $5,000) for all pledges and donations received leading up to the event as well as during the event. You will receive ONE reserved table of eight employees or guests, select night of marketing features and so much more! Please refer to the EMHS Website for the full listing of benefits: https://www.empirementalhealthsupport.org/dancingwiththesiouxfallsstars
As the Exclusive Photo Lounge Sponsor you will receive ONE reserved table of eight employees or guests, select night of marketing features including the photo booth printout and so much more! Please refer to the EMHS Website for the full listing of benefits: https://www.empirementalhealthsupport.org/dancingwiththesiouxfallsstars
As the Social Hour Sponsor you will receive ONE reserved table of eight employees or guests, select night of marketing features and so much more! Please refer to the EMHS Website for the full listing of benefits: https://www.empirementalhealthsupport.org/dancingwiththesiouxfallsstars
As the Sweet Treats Dessert Sponsor you will receive ONE reserved table of eight employees or guests, select night of marketing features and so much more! Please refer to the EMHS Website for the full listing of benefits: https://www.empirementalhealthsupport.org/dancingwiththesiouxfallsstars
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!