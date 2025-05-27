Dancing with the Sioux Falls Stars | 2025

As the Matching Gift Sponsor your company will provide a matching donation (up to $5,000) for all pledges and donations received leading up to the event as well as during the event. You will receive ONE reserved table of eight employees or guests, select night of marketing features and so much more! Please refer to the EMHS Website for the full listing of benefits: https://www.empirementalhealthsupport.org/dancingwiththesiouxfallsstars