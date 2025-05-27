Empire Mental Health Support

Empire Mental Health Support

About this event

Dancing with the Sioux Falls Stars | 2025

4521 W Empire Pl

Sioux Falls, SD 57106, USA

General Admission
$100

Your ticket to an unforgettable evening! General Admission includes entry to the general admission area on the upper level of the event, a delicious selection of appetizers, and access to an incredible live show. Come ready for a night full of entertainment, competition, and fun!

VIP Admission
$125

Your ticket to an unforgettable evening! VIP Ticket includes reserved seating at a table on the lower level with prime viewing of the event, a delicious selection of appetizers, and access to an incredible live show. Come ready for a night full of entertainment, competition, and fun!

CORPORATE PARTNER
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As the Event Sponsor you will receive ONE reserved table of eight employees or guests and company name featured in the program card placed at each guest’s table setting.

EVENT SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As the Event Sponsor you will receive ONE reserved table of eight employees or guests, select night of marketing features and so much more! Please refer to the EMHS Website for the full listing of benefits: https://www.empirementalhealthsupport.org/dancingwiththesiouxfallsstars

VIP Suite
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Elevate your evening with a private VIP suite on the upper level for you and up to 7 additional guests. Enjoy exclusive access to your own catering service, a complimentary glass of champagne for each guest, and the best view of the show in the house. A luxurious and unforgettable way to experience Dancing with the Sioux Falls Stars!

PRESENTING SPONSOR | EXCLUSIVE
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

As the Exclusive Presenting Sponsor you will receive TWO reserved tables of eight employees or guests, prominent pre-event & night of marketing features and so much more! Please refer to the EMHS Website for the full listing of benefits: https://www.empirementalhealthsupport.org/dancingwiththesiouxfallsstars

TECHNOLOGY SPONSOR | EXCLUSIVE
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As the Exclusive Technology Sponsor you will receive ONE reserved table of eight employees or guest, prominent night of marketing features and so much more! Please refer to the EMHS Website for the full listing of benefits: https://www.empirementalhealthsupport.org/dancingwiththesiouxfallsstars

HORS D’OEUVRES SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As the Hors d’oeuvres Sponsor you will receive ONE reserved table of eight employees or guests, select night of marketing features and so much more! Please refer to the EMHS Website for the full listing of benefits: https://www.empirementalhealthsupport.org/dancingwiththesiouxfallsstars

MATCHING GIFT SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As the Matching Gift Sponsor your company will provide a matching donation (up to $5,000) for all pledges and donations received leading up to the event as well as during the event. You will receive ONE reserved table of eight employees or guests, select night of marketing features and so much more! Please refer to the EMHS Website for the full listing of benefits: https://www.empirementalhealthsupport.org/dancingwiththesiouxfallsstars

PHOTO LOUNGE SPONSOR | EXCLUSIVE
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As the Exclusive Photo Lounge Sponsor you will receive ONE reserved table of eight employees or guests, select night of marketing features including the photo booth printout and so much more! Please refer to the EMHS Website for the full listing of benefits: https://www.empirementalhealthsupport.org/dancingwiththesiouxfallsstars

SOCIAL HOUR SPONSOR
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As the Social Hour Sponsor you will receive ONE reserved table of eight employees or guests, select night of marketing features and so much more! Please refer to the EMHS Website for the full listing of benefits: https://www.empirementalhealthsupport.org/dancingwiththesiouxfallsstars

SWEET TREAT DESSERT SPONSOR
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As the Sweet Treats Dessert Sponsor you will receive ONE reserved table of eight employees or guests, select night of marketing features and so much more! Please refer to the EMHS Website for the full listing of benefits: https://www.empirementalhealthsupport.org/dancingwiththesiouxfallsstars

