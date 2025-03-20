Dancing with the Stars: ETX

● Individual General Admission tickets are $50 each (Sales Open May 1st online) ● General Admission tickets are not reserved seating. These ticket holders are welcome to come when doors open to get seats at any table not previously reserved.

● Individual General Admission tickets are $50 each (Sales Open May 1st online) ● General Admission tickets are not reserved seating. These ticket holders are welcome to come when doors open to get seats at any table not previously reserved.

More details...