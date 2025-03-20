Dancing with the Stars: ETX

● Individual General Admission tickets are $50 each (Sales Open May 1st online)
● General Admission tickets are not reserved seating. These ticket holders are welcome to come when doors open to get seats at any table not previously reserved.
● Individual General Admission tickets are $50 each (Sales Open May 1st online)
● General Admission tickets are not reserved seating. These ticket holders are welcome to come when doors open to get seats at any table not previously reserved.
The Waltz
$2,000
● 2 RESERVED tables with priority seating (16 seats)
● Complimentary open bar and table attendant
● VIP reception held at Stage Notes before the the event
● Full page ad in event program and social media recognition
● 2 RESERVED tables with priority seating (16 seats)
● Complimentary open bar and table attendant
● VIP reception held at Stage Notes before the the event
● Full page ad in event program and social media recognition
The Salsa
$1,000
● 1 RESERVED table with priority seating (8 seats)
● 16 Bar tickets
● VIP reception held at Stage Notes before the the event
● 1⁄2 page ad in event program and social media recognition
● 1 RESERVED table with priority seating (8 seats)
● 16 Bar tickets
● VIP reception held at Stage Notes before the the event
● 1⁄2 page ad in event program and social media recognition
The Rhumba
$500
● 1 RESERVED table (8 seats)
8 Bar tickets
● Name recognition in event program
● 1 RESERVED table (8 seats)
8 Bar tickets
● Name recognition in event program
The Tango
$300
● 4 RESERVED seats
4 Bar tickets
● Name recognition in event program
● 4 RESERVED seats
4 Bar tickets
● Name recognition in event program
The Quick Step
$200
● 2 RESERVED seats
2 Bar tickets
● Name recognition in event program
● 2 RESERVED seats
2 Bar tickets
● Name recognition in event program
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!