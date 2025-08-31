Dancing With Z Stars-People's Choice!

$5 equals 5 votes!
Get ready, Zachary!
We are excited to welcome a powerhouse couple whose names are already etched in the heart of our community. Jon and Troy McClinton are passionate about faith, family, and community — and they proudly share these values every day at Zachary High School and in the community.
Jon, Dean of Students and head coach of the ZHS Broncos basketball team, has led his program to three State Championships and continues to inspire athletes with discipline and heart. Troy, a proud ZHS alum, serves as Student Council Adviser and teacher of the award-winning Student Media team, empowering students to lead and create. She also extends her service through the Junior League of Baton Rouge.
The McClintons are proud parents of two sons, Jon Reese and Channing, who attend Zachary Schools and stay active in community sports. With their busy roles on campus and in the community, Jon and Troy still make time to enjoy life together.
Now it's time to trade the court and the classroom for the spotlight — so make some noise, Zachary! Jon & Troy McClinton are ready to bring their championship spirit, hometown pride, and big-time energy to the DWZS stage!
SPONSORED BY LANE REGIONAL!
Making their grand entrance — Dr. Nikki Gautreaux and Mr. Jason Hanna!
Nikki and Jason met at everyone’s favorite local spot Café Phoenicia in 2023 and quickly fell in love. They are engaged to be married May 2026. This opportunity to perform will give them great practice for their first dance at the reception in Cabos San Lucas, Mexico!! They live in Coppermill and love taking long walks and bike rides around the neighborhood. Their kids keep them very busy with dance competitions and cheering from the sidelines for all the ball games. Life is so sweet and they could not be happier to have found their “forever dance partner.”
Dr Gautreaux has been delivering babies in Zachary for Lane Ob/Gyn for 12 years now. She loves bringing new life into our community. She loves taking care of all the women in this area in all stages of their lives. She also loves to help out at her kids’ schools anytime she can. She is a member of St John Catholic Church and enjoys singing along in mass. She was a dancer growing up and used to teach baby ballerinas back before medical school. Good luck keeping up with her, Mr. Jason! Jason is a sales manager at Ellison technologies and sells high tech machinery equipment. He really loves making friends with his customers and truly helping them to grow their businesses. Jason and Nikki love traveling the world together. This dance showcase is just one more adventure to add to their very busy itinerary!
Engaged, energized, and ready to shine — Dr. Nikki Gautreaux and Mr. Jason Hanna!
SPONSORED BY BANK OF ZACHARY!
Glitter, Grace, & a Dash of Grit: Meet Christy & Duane Turner!
Christy and Duane Turner are the proud parents of three children—Taylor (and his wife Alana), Mary Margaret (and her husband Trey David), and Gwin Marie—and one very loved dog, Evee.
Christy is a lifelong Zachary resident and graduate of Zachary High. She serves as Executive Director of Oakwood Assisted Living, where she combines her love for caregiving with her passion for connecting with people. She’s also a founding member of the Zachary Charity League and has a serious knack for decorating—especially when there’s glitter involved.
Duane, a Baker High graduate, is a NACE/AMPP Senior Certified Coating Inspector. He’s the steady hand behind the scenes, always ready to lend support—and now, somehow agreed to dance in public. That’s love.
They met on their senior trip to the beach in Panama City, Florida, and the rest is history. Together, they share a life built on faith, family, friendship, and a deep love for the Zachary community.
While their dance moves may not be award-winning (yet!), their hearts are fully in it—and they’re ready to have fun for a great cause.
With energy high and spirits lifted, the Turners are ready to light up the night in true Zachary style.
SPONSORED BY LOUISIANA FOOT & ANKLE SPECIALTY CENTER!
Cue the Music for Kyle & Kiley Lindow!
Kyle is originally from Buras and works locally as a podiatrist, while Kiley is from Zachary, a former ZCSD teacher, and now a full-time mom. Together, they are raising four amazing daughters (10, 9, 9, and 2) who keep life busy and full of joy.
They love their community, serving others, cheering on LSU, making memories through family time and travel, and are grateful for the life they share and the people they get to share it with!
The lights are brightly shining — now let’s see Kyle & Kiley Lindow set the floor on fire!”
Power, Passion & Precision: Keith & Regena Beard!
Get ready—this powerhouse couple is stepping onto the DWZS stage with the same passion and excellence they’ve shown in their careers and community!
Keith Beard keeps Louisiana moving as the Emergency Operations Center Logistics Coordinator for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, where for over 24 years he’s been a key player in safeguarding our state during emergencies.
His partner in life and now on the dance floor, Regena Beard, is nothing short of legendary in education—serving the Zachary Community School District for 22 years and earning the coveted title of 2026 Louisiana State Teacher of the Year. Add in her accolades as the Louisiana Outstanding Science Teacher of the Year and recipient of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science Teaching, and you’ve got one dazzling star!
Together, they’re not only community leaders but also the proud parents of six amazing children—Kayla, Morgan, Austin, Lindsay, Leah, & Blake-all raised in the Zachary schools.
Keith and Regena are ready to trade logistics and lesson plans for lights and laughter—so give it up for the Beards as they dance their way into your hearts!
SPONSORED BY CYPRESS TITLE!
The Dynamic Duo: Aeko & Cherie!
Get ready for a pairing that’s pure Zachary magic! On one side, we have Aeko — Zachary’s Favorite Waiter, whose charm, warmth, and endless energy have made him a beloved local favorite. On the other, Cherie Masterson — the one and only “Tomato Lady,” known in Zachary for her green thumb, big heart, and community spirit.
Ask Aeko what he does, and he’ll smile: “I’m just a waiter in Zachary.” But that’s only half the story.
Born Asep Komar in a small Indonesian village, Aeko was once called “unwanted.” When his parents’ business collapsed, he gave up prestigious university offers to support his family. He taught English, worked at the ASEAN Secretariat with international leaders, and studied management until finances forced him to stop. Even then, he never quit learning — reading self-development books, chasing side hustles, and finding success with Herbalife, which took him across the world.
In his 30s, he left Indonesia and became an undocumented immigrant in America. Every dollar he earned went back home to pay tuition for his siblings. Today, they are a doctor, engineer, accountant, and business owner. “That’s my Cadillac,” he says proudly.
Now a U.S. citizen, Aeko is writing his memoir, guiding investors in Indonesia, and chasing dreams that keep him awake until dawn. He has pledged 25% of his book’s proceeds to education in Zachary.
For nearly 20 years, he kept his story private. Only now is he ready to share it — because everything he is has been shaped by love: love for his family, and love for this community.
*******************************************
Cherie Masterson is a dedicated 4th grade teacher at Mayfair Lab School in East Baton Rouge. She holds a master’s degree as well as a minor in French, and she enjoys sharing her love of learning with her students. Outside the classroom, Cherie finds joy in cooking and spending time with her family. She and her husband, Scott, have been married for 19 years and are the proud parents of two daughters, Savannah (16) and Scarlett (14).
Together, this dynamic duo is stepping out from behind the table and the garden rows and onto the dance floor — ready to wow you with their moves, their personality, and their undeniable hometown flair!
SPONSORED BY THE LODGES AT LANE!
Taking Center Stage:
David & Tamara Dayton!
Get ready, because David and Tamara Dayton are about to light up the floor!
David and Tamara Dayton are longtime residents of Zachary who share a strong commitment to family, faith, and community service. Married for over thirty years, they are the proud parents of two sons, Carson and Jace.
David has built a successful career in industrial sales and has served on the Zachary Community School Board for more than twenty years, where he has played a key role in supporting the district’s growth and excellence in education. His dedication reflects a lifelong passion for giving back and helping shape the future of Zachary’s students.
Tamara is the Administrator of The Lodge at Lane, an assisted living community in Zachary. A licensed clinical social worker by training, she previously served as Supervisor of Social Services at Lane Regional Medical Center. Tamara earned her Master’s in Social Work from Louisiana State University and has devoted her career to serving seniors and supporting families with compassion and care.
Together, David and Tamara are deeply rooted in the Zachary communities. They faithfully serve at FBCZ. They also enjoy cheering on LSU, spending time with family, and investing their time and talents in making a positive impact both personally and professionally.
Now they are preparing to step out of their everyday roles and into the spotlight — ready to dazzle us with their spectacular dance moves!
Lights, Leadership, Action:
Starring…
Jonathan & Bianca Coats!
Jonathan serves as Principal of Northwestern Elementary School and is also a dynamic motivational speaker, known for encouraging students, educators, and communities to pursue excellence and purpose. His wife, Bianca, is a Registered Dietitian and Supervisor of Child Nutrition for the Zachary Community School District, where she champions healthy eating and wellness. She is also the Founder of the Be Well Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing nutrition advocacy and healthier lifestyles across Louisiana.
Leaders in life and now stars on the stage, Jonathan and Bianca are prepared to captivate us with their brilliance on the dance floor!
Stepping Into the Spotlight: Ryan & Megan Southall!
Ryan and Megan Southall live in Zachary with their four children: Carson (15), Atticus (14), Evangeline (11), and Bonnette (“Bo”, 7). Ryan, a lifetime Zachary resident, serves in educational leadership as Assistant Principal at Bains Elementary while also serving our country as a Navy Reservist. Megan, originally from West Baton Rouge, holds a leadership role as Supervisor for West Baton Rouge Parish Schools.
The Southalls first met performing in children’s plays at Baker Little Theater and today enjoy traveling, spending time outdoors, supporting their kids’ extracurricular activities, and enjoying dinner outings together. Now, this committed leadership duo is ready to trade their administrative roles for dance shoes as they light up the floor in Dancing With Z Stars!
Meet Our First ZStar Power Couple: Travis & Jill Gaspard!
Travis and Jill Gaspard are proud parents of seven children, ages 9 to 20, and pillars of the Zachary community. Travis serves as president of a local construction company, while Jill is the founder and principal of Fellowship Christian Academy.
Together, they balance the joy of raising a large family with a deep commitment to their church, their careers, and leading well in every area of life. Their dedication to faith, family, and community truly embodies the spirit of Dancing With Z Stars, and we are thrilled to have them join our inaugural cast!
Divine Rhythm: The Rev. Audra Ryes & Mr. Elton Spears
The Rev. Audra Ryes is a New Orleans native and priest with a dynamic personality and a servant leader’s heart, currently serving as Rector of St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church and Day School in Zachary. With more than two decades of teaching experience in science, dance, and religion, she has inspired thousands of students to embrace both academics and life’s greater lessons. A proud HBCU graduate of Xavier University of Louisiana with a Master of Education Administration, she also holds a Master of Divinity from the University of the South. Affectionately known as Mother Ryes (“Ryes like Sunrise”), she is the biological mother of three, a spiritual mother to her congregation and school community, and a lover of the outdoors — always happiest when the sun is shining.
Mr. Elton Spears is a proud native of Zachary, Louisiana, a member of New Pilgrim Baptist Church, and a 2008 graduate of Grambling State University. His career is rooted in the engineering sector, specializing in the sewer infrastructure industry. From overseeing the installation of pipelines and pump stations to his current role as a project lead, he focuses on data analysis, infrastructure evaluation, and strategic recommendations for pipeline rehabilitation. A devoted father to a son and daughter, he grounds his life in faith, family, and community.
Now, this accomplished duo is teaming up to bring their passion and personality to the Dancing With Z Stars stage. Together, they are ready to light up the dance floor with heart, rhythm, and a touch of sunrise magic.
