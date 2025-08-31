Dancing With Z Stars-People's Choice!

SPONSORED BY CYPRESS TITLE!

$5 equals 5 votes!

The Dynamic Duo: Aeko & Cherie!

Get ready for a pairing that’s pure Zachary magic! On one side, we have Aeko — Zachary’s Favorite Waiter, whose charm, warmth, and endless energy have made him a beloved local favorite. On the other, Cherie Masterson — the one and only “Tomato Lady,” known in Zachary for her green thumb, big heart, and community spirit.

Ask Aeko what he does, and he’ll smile: “I’m just a waiter in Zachary.” But that’s only half the story.

Born Asep Komar in a small Indonesian village, Aeko was once called “unwanted.” When his parents’ business collapsed, he gave up prestigious university offers to support his family. He taught English, worked at the ASEAN Secretariat with international leaders, and studied management until finances forced him to stop. Even then, he never quit learning — reading self-development books, chasing side hustles, and finding success with Herbalife, which took him across the world.

In his 30s, he left Indonesia and became an undocumented immigrant in America. Every dollar he earned went back home to pay tuition for his siblings. Today, they are a doctor, engineer, accountant, and business owner. “That’s my Cadillac,” he says proudly.

Now a U.S. citizen, Aeko is writing his memoir, guiding investors in Indonesia, and chasing dreams that keep him awake until dawn. He has pledged 25% of his book’s proceeds to education in Zachary.

For nearly 20 years, he kept his story private. Only now is he ready to share it — because everything he is has been shaped by love: love for his family, and love for this community.

*******************************************

Cherie Masterson is a dedicated 4th grade teacher at Mayfair Lab School in East Baton Rouge. She holds a master’s degree as well as a minor in French, and she enjoys sharing her love of learning with her students. Outside the classroom, Cherie finds joy in cooking and spending time with her family. She and her husband, Scott, have been married for 19 years and are the proud parents of two daughters, Savannah (16) and Scarlett (14).

Together, this dynamic duo is stepping out from behind the table and the garden rows and onto the dance floor — ready to wow you with their moves, their personality, and their undeniable hometown flair!