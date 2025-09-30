Dancing with Z Stars- Event Tickets

Join us from anywhere for an unforgettable evening of grace, tradition, and celebration at the Z Star Gala. This exclusive livestream ticket grants you real-time access to our dancers as they take the floor, showcasing beautifully choreographed performances that honor the spirit and elegance of the evening.





Experience the magic as it happens—live music, stunning attire, and the joy of community—all from the comfort of your home. Whether you’re supporting a dancer, cheering on loved ones, or simply enjoying the spectacle, this livestream brings the heart of the gala straight to you.





-Live, real-time viewing

-Front-row access from anywhere

-Celebrate and support our dancers





Thank you for being part of this special night with Z Star.





Please note that this link will only work for one devise at a time. Please ensure you have the correct email listed as event link will be sent to that email.