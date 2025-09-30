Dancing with Z Stars- Event Tickets

Hosted by
About this event
Zachary, LA 70791, USA
This ticket option is offering one seat at a platinum table. Tables D1-D4 are considered platinum. Please see seating chart in event description to have a better idea of where the table placement is. Please see required questions to see what platinum seats are still available.
This ticket option is offering one seat at a Gold table. Tables A1-A6, B1-B6, C1-C6, & D5-D6 are considered gold. Please see seating chart in event description to have a better idea of where the table placement is. Please see required questions to see what gold seats are still available.
This ticket option is offering one seat for the PERFORMANCE/COMPETITION event only. Please see seating chart in event description to have a better idea of rows and seat numbers. Please see required questions to see what silver seats are still available.
Join us from anywhere for an unforgettable evening of grace, tradition, and celebration at the Z Star Gala. This exclusive livestream ticket grants you real-time access to our dancers as they take the floor, showcasing beautifully choreographed performances that honor the spirit and elegance of the evening.
Experience the magic as it happens—live music, stunning attire, and the joy of community—all from the comfort of your home. Whether you’re supporting a dancer, cheering on loved ones, or simply enjoying the spectacle, this livestream brings the heart of the gala straight to you.
-Live, real-time viewing
-Front-row access from anywhere
-Celebrate and support our dancers
Thank you for being part of this special night with Z Star.
Please note that this link will only work for one devise at a time. Please ensure you have the correct email listed as event link will be sent to that email.
