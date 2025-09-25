Dancing With Z Stars- Family Membership Tickets

This ticket option is offering one seat at a platinum table. Tables D1-D4 are considered platinum. Please see seating chart in event description to have a better idea of where the table placement is. Please see required questions to see what is considered a platinum seat. This selection does not guarantee your seat or table will be exact. We will try to get you as close to the preferred table as possible, but do to multiple check outs at once we can't always guarantee the table requested.