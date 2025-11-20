Hosted by

Louisiana Cotillion Auxiliary

Dancing with Z Stars Mardi Gras Ball Silent Auction

One-Of-A-Kind Painting
$10

Starting bid

This beautiful 4 x 4 inch painting showcases a hummingbird in graceful detail, created by the talented Courtney Johnson. Though small in size, the artwork radiates elegance and life, making it a charming addition to any space.


Valued at $60

Chic Indulgence: Salon & Spa Essentials
$100

Starting bid

Experience the ultimate indulgence with this premium YETI ice chest, exquisitely filled with hand-selected treasures from Main Street Salon & Studios. This lavish collection features elite, high-end hair care products paired with opulent spa essentials from the Pradeje line, curated to deliver a salon-quality, spa-like experience at home. A sophisticated and indulgent package that blends beauty, relaxation, and luxury—perfect for anyone who appreciates the finer things.


Valued at $400

A Culinary Experience with Chef Brandon Odom item
A Culinary Experience with Chef Brandon Odom
$120

Starting bid

Indulge in an unforgettable culinary experience designed to tantalize your taste buds. Chef Brandon Odom, owner of Odom’s Kitchen, is a celebrated leader in Baton Rouge’s food scene, frequently recognized in local “Best of” awards. With nominations and wins in categories such as Best Gumbo, Catering, and All-Around Restaurant, Chef Odom’s passion and talent shine through every dish—making this a truly special opportunity for any food lover.


Valued at $450

$100 gift card to Main Street Salon & Studios
$30

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a $100 gift card to Main Street Salon & Studios, the chicest salon in Zachary—where elegance meets excellence. From precision cuts and custom color services to indulgent Russian manicures and more, Main Street offers elevated beauty services tailored to your style. A perfect opportunity to enjoy expert care in a sophisticated, welcoming atmosphere.

Self-Care Essentials from Avon
$30

Starting bid

A beautifully curated gift basket of Avon products, donated by local Avon consultant Jessica McDavid. A perfect blend of beauty, self-care, and thoughtful indulgence.


Valued at $100

Freshly Baked Bliss: One Dozen Cookies
$10

Starting bid

From Zachary’s favorite bakery—enjoy a gift certificate for one dozen rich, super chocolate-y cookies with the perfect touch of sea salt. A decadent delight for any chocolate lover.


Valued at $34

Refresh & Revitalize at Flo & Glo
$30

Starting bid

Pamper yourself with a $50 gift card to Flo & Glo IV Wellness Lounge in Clinton, Louisiana! From rejuvenating IV infusions and wellness injections to red light therapy, spray tans, and detox foot baths, Flo & Glo offers a range of services designed to refresh, revitalize, and help you feel your best.

Custom Calendar & Organization Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Stay stylishly organized with this thoughtfully curated gift basket featuring a custom-designed framed calendar, along with coordinating organizational accessories and additional gift items. Blending function with charm, this unique set makes a perfect gift for anyone who loves staying on track while adding a personal touch to their space. Courtesy of Christy Nolan-Turner!


Valued at $75

1 Night Stay in the heart of St. Francisville
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable one-night stay at the charming Cottages on Commerce in St. Francisville. Located at 5877 Commerce Street, this delightful bed and breakfast is just steps away from downtown shopping and exceptional dining. Each cottage offers 500 square feet of comfort and relaxation—so inviting, you may never want to leave.
Valid for a weeknight stay only.

Keys to the Road: Driver’s Ed Package
$150

Starting bid

Give the gift of confidence behind the wheel! This high-quality driver’s education experience offers personalized instruction in a small classroom environment, paired with hands-on driving practice in real-world settings—from neighborhoods to highways. All essential skills are covered to prepare drivers for safe, responsible driving.
Choose either the 38-hour driver’s ed course or the 14-hour adult course.


Valid through 10/31/2026


Valued at $550

Women's Designer Sunglasses
$40

Starting bid

Step into the sun in style with these polarized Maui Jim Liquid Sunshine sunglasses. Lightweight and chic, with butterfly lenses and an elegant browline, they offer glare-free, vibrant vision with premium PolarizedPlus2® technology—perfect for everyday wear and sunny adventures. Courtesy of Williamson Allemond Regional Eyecare Center!


Valued at $209

$50 Gift Certificate to Lee Street Boutique
$15

Starting bid

Discover something special at Lee Street Boutique, featuring over 40 local small business vendors! From unique gifts and stylish apparel to handmade jewelry, art, and one-of-a-kind treasures, this $50 gift certificate lets you explore a world of creativity and support local artisans while treating yourself.

Commander's Palace Creole Kitchen Set
$20

Starting bid

Bring the flavors of New Orleans into your home with this Creole kitchen set from the legendary Commander's Palace. Includes a handcrafted cherry wood roux spoon and the Commander's Kitchen Cookbook, filled with iconic recipes that let you recreate the magic of this famed restaurant in your own kitchen. Perfect for food lovers and fans of classic Creole cuisine!


Valued at $75

Botox & Peptides Beauty Bundle
$60

Starting bid

Pamper yourself with 20 units of Botox and a luxurious basket of peptides from The Smile Spa in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. This package is designed to help smooth, refresh, and rejuvenate your look, offering a perfect opportunity to treat yourself or someone special to a boost of confidence and wellness.


Valued at $280

Bright Smile Dental Care Set
$40

Starting bid

Keep your smile healthy and radiant with this dental care package from Hood Dental Center. Featuring a Sonicare power toothbrush, professional whitening trays, and whitening toothpaste, this set has everything you need to maintain a sparkling, confident smile at home. Perfect for dental enthusiasts or anyone looking to upgrade their oral care routine!


Valued at $175

"Take Me Out To The Ballgame" Basket
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy four LSU baseball tickets to the three-game series vs. Texas A&M, plus classic ballpark treats like Cracker Jack and Big League Chew, along with a baseball and other fun fan items—everything you need for a perfect game-day experience! Courtesy of Oakwood Assisted Living!


Valued at $600

Backyard Putting Green Golf Game Set
$100

Starting bid

Bring the fun of the golf course home with this backyard putting green, ping-pong–style golf mat! Perfect for friendly competition and practice, this set includes two putters, two golf balls, and hole covers, making it ideal for players of all skill levels. A great addition to any backyard, game room, or family

gathering. Courtesy of the Spanglers!


Valued at $200

Designer Hat: Plains Hat Company and Commissary
$40

Starting bid

Blending soft elegance with artisan craftsmanship, this wearable work of art is perfect for someone who values unique style with heart and soul. Featuring intricate stitched detailing, a romantic floral and lace band, delicate feather accents and subtle beadwork--you're sure to stand out in any crowd for all the right reasons!


Valued at $165

Designer Hat: Whiskey Darling Hats
$25

Starting bid

This timeless, handcrafted cream felt hat beautifully blends classic Western style with refined feminine artistry. Featuring a wide brim and structured crown, it is elegantly accented with an intricate lace band, a soft metallic gold bow, turquoise stone details, and layered feather embellishments. Thoughtfully designed as a true statement piece, this hat is a show-stopping accessory—perfect for collectors and fashion lovers seeking wearable art with unforgettable style.


Valued at $70

Louisiana State Cotillion Membership
$150

Starting bid

Give the gift of confidence, etiquette, and lifelong social skills with a Louisiana State Cotillion membership. This youth development program teaches contemporary social skills through hands-on instruction and engaging events held in a fun, party-style atmosphere. By practicing skills in real time, members build confidence, poise, and ease in social situations they’ll encounter now and throughout their lives. A meaningful experience that blends learning, growth, and enjoyment.


Valued at up to $485

Beauty Facial Mask
$20

Starting bid

Elevate your skincare routine with this LED 7-color facial light therapy device, designed for photon skin rejuvenation in the comfort of your own home. Featuring a bendable, portable design, it’s easy to use anywhere while targeting a variety of skin concerns—perfect for anyone seeking a radiant, refreshed glow.


Valued at $80

Scented Comfort: Scentsy Home Fragrance Package
$15

Starting bid

Fill your home with warmth and fragrance with this Scentsy brand warmer and accessories, generously donated by local Scentsy representative—and our very own Dancing with Z Stars contestant—Cherie Masterson. This stylish set is perfect for creating a cozy, inviting atmosphere in any space.


Valued at $55

