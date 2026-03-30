Danebod Folk Meeting - 2026

Click on the + symbol to add 1 or 2 registrations and then click next. In addition to your registration, you may make an additional donation to the Folk Meeting to support our programming. Upon checkout, you will be asked about a donation to Zeffy which is purely optional. If you choose not to donate, ignore the percentages and type in a 0. You may also choose a smaller amount than Zeffy's algorithm calculates. When you click Next, you will be asked for the same information that we have historically requested on paper registrations.