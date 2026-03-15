Danebod June Camp 2026

About this event
Deposit is non-refundable unless a cancellation is received at least three weeks before camp. Please contact the camp director if you need to cancel your registration.
You will be asked to pay the full camp fee before you arrive at Danebod.
Click the plus symbol until the number of campers you are registering (including yourself) is displayed.
Your registration is not complete until your check is received.
Deposit is non-refundable unless a cancellation is received at least three weeks before camp. Please contact the camp director if you need to cancel your registration.
You will be asked to pay the full camp fee before you arrive at Danebod.
Click the plus symbol until the number of campers you are registering (including yourself) is displayed.
$0 for children under age 1 (as of June 27)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!