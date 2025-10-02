DANMAR 25th Anniversary Fundraising Gala

5475 W Sam Houston Pkwy N

Houston, TX 77041, USA

GENERAL Admission
$60

Enjoy a buffet Dinner, 1 alcoholic drink, Show & Entertainment, all non alcoholic beverages, appetizers. Cash Bar available. Casino play cards available for purchase. No cash prizes. You can buy 10 tickets in a single transaction so you can share the table with family and friends.

VIP Admission
$80

Enjoy a buffet Dinner, 1 alcoholic drink, Show & Entertainment, 1 Casino play card, all non alcoholic beverages, appetizers. Cash Bar available. Casino Play cards available for purchase. No cash prizes.

You can buy 10 tickets in a single transaction so you can share the table with family and friends.

SPONSOR Table (10 seats)
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Enjoy a buffet Dinner, 2 alcoholic drink per person, Show & Entertainment, 2 Casino play cards per person, all non alcoholic beverages, special appetizers on table. Cash Bar available. No cash prizes. Company LOGO on screen and Step & Repeat banner. 30-sec highlight video. Public recognition.

Children (7 to12yo) Admission
$30

Enjoy a buffet Dinner, Show & Entertainment, all non alcoholic beverages and appetizers.

Add a donation for Danmar Academy Of Performing Arts

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!