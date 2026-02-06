Danny’s fundraiser Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
205 south texas ave anahuac
Gator Head from a 12’ gator this thing is huge Donated by Porter’s Processing.
Flower Wreath Made by Victorias Vines Wreath Co.
Home made Gourmet Salsa! Donated by Grubbs Salsa
New in the Box 22 long rifle semi auto.
Schumacher jumpstart + portable air compressor as well as a armor all car care kit donated by Four Corner Tires
Panther tumbler includes boot straw cover and charm donated by Denean’s Whimsies
Bible and coffee tumbler with straw-cover and bookmark donated by Denean’s Whimsies
Hand make telecaster electric guitar and gig bag stand not included by AM guitars (which is Danny’s brother) donated by AM guitars Andy McWilliams Faded sonic blue tele
Poplar body finished in faded sonic blue nitrocellulose lacquer
Honduran mahogany neck with Indian rosewood fingerboard finished with shellac
Medium frets (.095x.045)
Bone nut
Gemini Pickups - suprocaster bridge, and teisco spec goldfoil neck
CTS pots
Oak Grigsby switch
Switchcraft jack
Cloth covered 22awg wire
Gotoh vintage style tuning machines
Decoboom mint 3ply pickguard
Fender bridge plate with Philadelphia luthier brass compensated saddles
D’addario 10-46 strings
Gift basket with lots of great things from your favorite vendors donated by Lil Shops of Anahuac
4’ kids picnic table donated by Tomny Hammond County Commissioner
Hand made wreath beautiful arrangement donated by Anahuac Florist
Gift certificate surprise that special someone donated by Anahuac Florist
Howa 6.5 creedmore model 1500 with case
Custom fishing rod 7’3” med heavy 3/8-13/8 oz very nice rod
Hand made girls stuffed doll with changeable clothes
Hand made boys stuffed doll with changeable clothes
