Hosted by

Freedom Initiative International

About this event

Sales closed

Danny’s fundraiser Silent Auction

Pick-up location

205 south texas ave anahuac

Gator head from a 12’ Gator item
Gator head from a 12’ Gator
$100

Starting bid

Gator Head from a 12’ gator this thing is huge Donated by Porter’s Processing.

Wreath item
Wreath
$25

Starting bid

Flower Wreath Made by Victorias Vines Wreath Co.

Grubbs Salsa item
Grubbs Salsa
$15

Starting bid

Home made Gourmet Salsa! Donated by Grubbs Salsa

Browning BuckMark 22 LR item
Browning BuckMark 22 LR
$100

Starting bid

New in the Box 22 long rifle semi auto.

Car care kit and portable jump start item
Car care kit and portable jump start
$50

Starting bid

Schumacher jumpstart + portable air compressor as well as a armor all car care kit donated by Four Corner Tires

Panther tumbler item
Panther tumbler
$20

Starting bid

Panther tumbler includes boot straw cover and charm donated by Denean’s Whimsies

Bible and coffee tumbler item
Bible and coffee tumbler
$15

Starting bid

Bible and coffee tumbler with straw-cover and bookmark donated by Denean’s Whimsies

Telecaster electric guitar item
Telecaster electric guitar
$500

Starting bid

Hand make telecaster electric guitar and gig bag stand not included by AM guitars (which is Danny’s brother) donated by AM guitars Andy McWilliams Faded sonic blue tele

Poplar body finished in faded sonic blue nitrocellulose lacquer 

Honduran mahogany neck with Indian rosewood fingerboard finished with shellac

Medium frets (.095x.045)

Bone nut

Gemini Pickups - suprocaster bridge, and teisco spec goldfoil neck

CTS pots

Oak Grigsby switch

Switchcraft jack

Cloth covered 22awg wire

Gotoh vintage style tuning machines

Decoboom mint 3ply pickguard 

Fender bridge plate with Philadelphia luthier brass compensated saddles

D’addario 10-46 strings 

Gift basket item
Gift basket
$25

Starting bid

Gift basket with lots of great things from your favorite vendors donated by Lil Shops of Anahuac

4’ kids picnic table item
4’ kids picnic table
$25

Starting bid

4’ kids picnic table donated by Tomny Hammond County Commissioner

Wreath item
Wreath
$40

Starting bid

Hand made wreath beautiful arrangement donated by Anahuac Florist

Gift certificate item
Gift certificate
$15

Starting bid

Gift certificate surprise that special someone donated by Anahuac Florist

6.5 creedmore model 1500 item
6.5 creedmore model 1500
$800

Starting bid

Howa 6.5 creedmore model 1500 with case

Custom Fishing rod 7’3” med heavy item
Custom Fishing rod 7’3” med heavy
$200

Starting bid

Custom fishing rod 7’3” med heavy 3/8-13/8 oz very nice rod

Hand made stuffed doll item
Hand made stuffed doll
$15

Starting bid

Hand made girls stuffed doll with changeable clothes

Hand made stuffed doll item
Hand made stuffed doll
$15

Starting bid

Hand made boys stuffed doll with changeable clothes

