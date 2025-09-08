Danos Foundation's 2025 Online Auction

Hosted by

Women's Houston Astros Jersey (Altuve) Size Small
$100

Starting bid

Ladies, are you a proud Astros fan? This stylish jersey is just what you need to represent your favorite team with flair! Wear it to the game, around town, or anywhere you want to show your support—while also backing a great cause!


Approximate Value - $200

Donated by Blake Habbit

Kerry Thibodaux LIVE Acoustic Show item
Kerry Thibodaux LIVE Acoustic Show
$250

Starting bid

Have a special occasion or private event coming up? Looking for some LIVE entertainment!?

This one's good for one LIVE acoustic show by Kerry Thibodaux! B-B-B-B-Boudin not included!

*Date subject to availability, 3-hour max, local to Thibodaux, LA


Valued at over $500

Donated by Kerry Thibodaux

Calm and Quiet Gift Set
$65

Starting bid

Know a single mom who needs a treat? Gift her this Calm & Quiet Gift Set complete with 4 single mom encouragement books, a t-shirt, a spa candle, and some skin care products. And for a special bonus? A year-long membership into the Single Mom University® portal with 200 life skills classes!


Valued at over $300

Donated by The Life of a Single Mom

Autographed New Orleans Saints Jersey (Olave) Size XL item
Autographed New Orleans Saints Jersey (Olave) Size XL
$150

Starting bid

WHO DAT?! Snag this authentic New Orleans Saints jersey, signed by star wide receiver Chris Olave himself! A must-have for any true fan, this size XL jersey is perfect for game day, display, or gifting. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of Saints history!


Valued at over $250
Donated by The New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saenger Theatre Photo item
New Orleans Saenger Theatre Photo
$70

Starting bid

Capture a piece of New Orleans history with this stunning photograph of the Saenger Theatre. Since its grand opening on Canal Street in 1927, the Saenger has enchanted audiences with its Italian Baroque design, starry ceiling, and timeless architectural details. A perfect keepsake to commemorate family outings and unforgettable nights at this iconic landmark.


(18x24" Matted/Unframed)


Valued at $150

Donated by Devon Williams

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets Tickets (2) item
New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets Tickets (2)
$250

Starting bid

2 Tickets – New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets

Game Day: December 21, 2025
Get ready for an unforgettable NFL experience! This listing includes two tickets to the New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets game at the Caesars Superdome.

  • Section: 145
  • Row: 3
  • Seats: 3 & 4

Enjoy premium lower-level seating close to the action—perfect for die-hard fans or a memorable holiday outing!


Valued at over $1000

Donated by Danos Sales

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets Tickets (2)
$250

Starting bid

2 Tickets – New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets

Game Day: December 21, 2025
Get ready for an unforgettable NFL experience! This listing includes two tickets to the New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets game at the Caesars Superdome.

  • Section: 145
  • Row: 3
  • Seats: 5 & 6

Enjoy premium lower-level seating close to the action—perfect for die-hard fans or a memorable holiday outing!


Valued at over $1000

Donated by Danos Sales

Totsy's Famous Carrot Cake Muffins item
Totsy's Famous Carrot Cake Muffins
$50

Starting bid

Don’t miss your chance to indulge in this irresistible treat! Enjoy two dozen of Totsy’s legendary carrot cake muffins—fresh, flavorful, and baked to perfection. A crowd favorite that’s sure to delight at any gathering or as a sweet personal indulgence.


Valued at $96

Donated by Brady Hebert

Admission for Two to The Natural Bridge Caverns item
Admission for Two to The Natural Bridge Caverns
$40

Starting bid

Admission for Two Adults for the Discovery Tour at the Natural Bridge Caverns in San Antonio, Texas! Breathtaking views around every corner, this tour is a journey through the first chambers discovered at Natural Bridge Caverns. Informed tour guides will walk you through the cavern with educational stops along the way.

Please Note - Tickets are valid Monday through Friday and exclude holidays and holiday weeks.

Valued at over $66
Donated by The Natural Bridge Caverns

Dinner Jazz Cruise For 2 on the Creole Queen in New Orleans item
Dinner Jazz Cruise For 2 on the Creole Queen in New Orleans
$100

Starting bid

Step back into the glamour and romance of the riverboat era with a cruise aboard the Paddlewheeler Creole Queen! Experience the lively sounds of traditional New Orleans music enjoying a lavish Creole Buffet in our elegantly appointed dining room. After dinner, and maybe a little dancing, enjoy a classic New Orleans cocktail and sweet Mississippi River breezes on our promenade deck as the city skyline slips by under a canopy of stars.


Valued at $214

Donated by The Big Easy

6 Houston Astros Tickets (Club Level) item
6 Houston Astros Tickets (Club Level)
$400

Starting bid

Astros fans! Don't miss out on this item! 6 club level seats to any regular season home game of your choice! (Upon Availability) 

Location - CLUB I
Section - Club 227
Row - 6
Seats 5-10

Winner is asked to choose the game they want to attend by December 15 to secure date.

Donated by Performance Energy Services

Kendra Scott Cailin Crystal Pendant Necklace in Aqua Crystal item
Kendra Scott Cailin Crystal Pendant Necklace in Aqua Crystal
$35

Starting bid

A timeless pendant that adds a personal meaning to their jewelry collection. The Cailin Gold Pendant Necklace in Aqua Crystal—a March birthstone-inspired shade—lets you celebrate each year’s successes and embrace the excitement of what’s to come.


Valued at $55

Donated by Kendra Scott - Baton Rouge

Bayou Country Children's Museum - Membership for 4 item
Bayou Country Children's Museum - Membership for 4
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy unlimited admission for 4 named individuals—at least one adult and one child must be included. A membership also comes with great perks like a $50 discount on birthday parties, 15% off camp registrations, exclusive discounts on special events, and access to members-only programs. Little ones ages 3 and under can also enjoy Toddler Time, a fun hour of sensory play and story time every Tuesday and Friday (paused May–July). Plus, members receive email updates and other special surprises throughout the year!


Valued at $128

Donated by the Bayou Country Children's Museum

Tobasco Gift Basket item
Tobasco Gift Basket
$1

Starting bid

TBD - Waiting on Delivery from Tobasco

Hand Painted Mallard Duck Decoy with Wooden Danos Stand item
Hand Painted Mallard Duck Decoy with Wooden Danos Stand
$35

Starting bid

This unique plastic Mallard Duck decoy is custom hand-painted in vibrant Danos colors, making it a standout piece. It comes paired with a beautifully crafted wooden stand engraved with the Danos logo. Ideal for adding personality to your camp, home office, or workspace.


Valued at $60

Donated by Blake Habbit

Hand Painted Wood Duck Decoy with Wooden Danos Stand item
Hand Painted Wood Duck Decoy with Wooden Danos Stand
$35

Starting bid

This unique plastic Wood Duck decoy is custom hand-painted in vibrant Danos colors, making it a standout piece. It comes paired with a beautifully crafted wooden stand engraved with the Danos logo. Ideal for adding personality to your camp, home office, or workspace.


Valued at $60

Donated by Blake Habbit

Hand Painted Pintail Duck Decoy with Wooden Danos Stand item
Hand Painted Pintail Duck Decoy with Wooden Danos Stand
$35

Starting bid

This unique plastic Pintail Duck decoy is custom hand-painted in vibrant Danos colors, making it a standout piece. It comes paired with a beautifully crafted wooden stand engraved with the Danos logo. Ideal for adding personality to your camp, home office, or workspace.


Valued at $60

Donated by Blake Habbit

Custom Hand Painted Cypress Board Decor item
Custom Hand Painted Cypress Board Decor
$150

Starting bid

Add a touch of coastal charm to your space with this stunning 3.5-foot Cypress board, expertly hand-painted with a vibrant and detailed Red Snapper alongside the Danos logo. Whether you're decorating your home office, workplace, or fishing camp, this unique piece makes a bold statement. It comes ready to hang with pre-installed wall hardware for easy display. Painted by Chris Caillier who is an artist local to the Lafayette area.


Valued at $300

Donated by Blake Habbit

Handcrafted Louisiana Decor item
Handcrafted Louisiana Decor
$50

Starting bid

Handcrafted and hand-painted on a stunning piece of rustic sinker cypress, this unique artwork captures the spirit of South Louisiana. Its natural charm and craftsmanship make it a perfect addition to any man cave, camp, or Southern-inspired space. (Measures over 40 inches in length)


Valued at $100

Donated by Karlie Adams, Jani-King Franchisee

Handcrafted LSU Geaux Tigers Toilet Paper Holder
$15

Starting bid

Show your Tiger pride with this handcrafted LSU-themed toilet paper holder! Featuring bold "Geaux Tigers" spirit and rustic charm, this unique item is perfect for adding a touch of purple and gold to any man cave, camp, or South Louisiana retreat.

Valued at $35

Donated by Karlie Adams, Jani-King Franchisee

ZO Getting Skin Ready Kit item
ZO Getting Skin Ready Kit
$200

Starting bid

This premium skincare set includes the ZO GSR Kit featuring a Gentle Cleanser, Exfoliating Polish, and Complexion Renewal Pads. Also included:

  • EltaMD Lip Balm
  • Alastin Transform Body Treatment
  • A sample goodie bag with SkinCeuticals favorites: Clear Daily Soothing SPF, Physical Fusion SPF, P-Tiox, and CE Ferulic.

Perfect for anyone looking to elevate their skincare routine with top-tier products.

Valued at $380

Donated by Rau Plastic Surgery

Old Cajun-style Home Print item
Old Cajun-style Home Print
$35

Starting bid

A beautifully rendered print featuring a classic Cajun-style home nestled among oak trees. This framed artwork captures the rustic charm and quiet beauty of Louisiana heritage, making it a perfect addition to any home. (16x22 frame)


Valued at $75

Donated by Cathy Smith

Gift Basket from Urban South
$45

Starting bid

TBD


Valued at $??

Donated by Urban South

Canadian Goose Replica Decoy by Jude Brunet item
Canadian Goose Replica Decoy by Jude Brunet
$1

Starting bid

TBD

Wheel Throwing Pottery For 2 Gift Certificate item
Wheel Throwing Pottery For 2 Gift Certificate
$55

Starting bid

Donated by the Purple Penguin Art Company, bid on this unique experience!


SESSION 1: CREATE: during our wheel throwing session, you'll create as many unique ceramic pieces as you can in the time allotted. Your chosen pieces will be hand-trimmed, fired, and ready for you to glaze in 7 days with an additional clay, glaze, and firing fee of $5.00 per pound. Each client gets 3 lbs free! (Most pieces range from 1.5-3 pounds each.)

SESSION 2: DECORATE / GLAZE during any regular business hours. Choose from a large variety of colorful glazes to enhance your creation. Our staff will explain the glazing techniques available in our studio. 

Finished pieces will be ready for pick up 7 days after glazing. safe, and will be functional ceramic works of art that can be used for a lifetime or given as unique gifts!


Valued at $100

Donated by The Purple Penguin Art Company

Interior & Exterior Vehicle Detail item
Interior & Exterior Vehicle Detail
$150

Starting bid

Complete Vehicle Detailing Package
Treat your car to a full inside-and-out professional detailing service! This package includes:

  • Thorough dirt and dust extraction from all interior surfaces
  • Deep cleaning of interior panels and trim
  • Application of a protective interior coating
  • Exterior wash and detail, finished with a premium wax for lasting shine

Perfect for restoring your vehicle’s showroom look while supporting a great cause!


Valued at $250

Donated by Mobile Detailing by Jambon LLC

Gift Basket from McGee Plastic Surgery item
Gift Basket from McGee Plastic Surgery
$250

Starting bid

This item includes: Zo SkinHealth's Getting Skin Ready kit sets you up with a baseline three-step routine—cleanse, exfoliate, and tone—that helps restore and maintain optimal skin health by deeply cleansing, removing dead skin cells, and prepping the skin for other treatments. Alastin's Hydratint is a lightly tinted mineral sunscreen that can serve has a non-makeup base and as a shield against UV rays that are the cause of much of skin aging. Dysport by Galderm, is Dr. McGee's preferred neurotoxin which can be used to temporarily flatten wrinkles or even treat excessive sweating. This offer also includes a complementary skin health consultation, which will help reveal how we can regenerate skin health and address your individual needs.


Valued at $529
Donated by McGee Plastic Surgery


Wooden Fleur de Lis Rocker item
Wooden Fleur de Lis Rocker
$175

Starting bid

This elegant wooden rocking chair is a timeless piece of craftsmanship, perfect for any home or porch. Constructed from solid wood and stained to a rich, warm finish, the rocker showcases beauty and style. The highlight of this piece is the beautifully carved fleur-de-lis emblem —an iconic symbol of heritage and hope, making it especially meaningful for this charitable cause.


Whether you're looking to add a touch of Southern charm to your space or gift a loved one with a classic piece, this rocker offers comfort, style, and a story worth sharing.


Donated by United Vision Logistics

Outdoor Coastal Gift Basket item
Outdoor Coastal Gift Basket
$175

Starting bid

Outdoor Coastal Gift Basket including the following: Cast Iron Oyster Grill Pan with Oyster Knife / Toadfish Coastal Kitchen Collection Set (Put' Em Back Oyster Knife, Frogmore Shrimp Cleaner, Toadfish Crab Cutter) / Toadfish Stowaway Folding Cutting Board / Toadfish Rocks Collection (x2 10oz. Rocks Tumblers, x2 Tumbler Lids, Ice Ball Tray)


Valued at over $320

Donated by Louisiana Supply Unlimited, Inc.

Danos Reserved Parking Spot for 1 Year item
Danos Reserved Parking Spot for 1 Year
$200

Starting bid

HOT ITEM ALERT! (Parking Spot 1 of 2)

Win this auction and claim any spot you want in the Danos Headquarters parking lot — yes, any spot. We’ll have a designated sign indicating the parking spot of your choice.

Park as close as you’d like, walk as little as you’d like, and enjoy the luxury of convenience every single workday. This item also comes with 365 days of bragging rights — because let’s be honest, everyone will notice!

Includes:

  • One reserved parking spot of your choice
  • Custom signage
  • Valid for one full year

Bid now and make your daily commute a little sweeter — all while supporting a great cause!


Valued at Priceless!

Donated by Friends of the Foundation

Danos Reserved Parking Spot for 1 Year item
Danos Reserved Parking Spot for 1 Year
$200

Starting bid

HOT ITEM ALERT! (Parking Spot 2 of 2)

Win this auction and claim any spot you want in the Danos Headquarters parking lot — yes, any spot. We’ll have a designated sign indicating the parking spot of your choice.

Park as close as you’d like, walk as little as you’d like, and enjoy the luxury of convenience every single workday. This item also comes with 365 days of bragging rights — because let’s be honest, everyone will notice!

Includes:

  • One reserved parking spot of your choice
  • Custom signage
  • Valid for one full year

Bid now and make your daily commute a little sweeter — all while supporting a great cause!


Valued at Priceless!

Donated by Friends of the Foundation

Louisiana Saturday Night at Grady V's item
Louisiana Saturday Night at Grady V's
$150

Starting bid

It's not exactly kicking off your shoes and dancing 'til the morning light, but you can still have a good 'ol Louisiana Saturday Night! Enjoy some good food, good music and good company (depending on who you invite to tag along) at Grady V's in Thibodaux. Listing includes a back porch dinner for 6 including dinner, cocktails and live music.

Valued at ??
Donated by Premier Food Group

Teambuilding Lunch with Paul Danos item
Teambuilding Lunch with Paul Danos
$100

Starting bid

Sorry folks - this one is only for employees of the Danos family of companies! This is a chance for you and your department to enjoy quality time together outside of the office, break bread together and do it all at the home of our CEO, Paul Danos.


Managers/supervisors, this would be a great one to bid on for your group. (Preferably no more than 12 to be included for the lunch).


Valued at Priceless!

Donated by Paul Danos

Wine & Cheese Basket item
Wine & Cheese Basket
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy a curated selection of fine red and white wines, perfectly paired with an assortment of gourmet cheeses and artisanal crackers. This elegant bundle is ideal for a cozy night in or a festive gathering, offering a delightful tasting experience for wine and cheese lovers alike.

Valued at $125

Donated by Michael, Jennifer and Camryn Guidry

Celebrate Retro (Handcrafted Pottery) item
Celebrate Retro (Handcrafted Pottery)
$20

Starting bid

Handcrafted piece uniquely designed reflecting the artisan's personal touch, making it one of a kind!

Speckled olive-green tray w/green & brown leaves.

Hand built/food safe.
(15.5"L. x 5.5"width)


Valued at $40

Donated by Gail Keen (spouse of Rick Keen)

"Twins" (Handcrafted Pottery) item
"Twins" (Handcrafted Pottery)
$20

Starting bid

Handcrafted piece uniquely designed reflecting the artisan's personal touch, making it one of a kind!

Pair of aqua bowls. Hand built, food safe.
(Diameter 6.5"w. x depth 2.5") 


Valued at $40

Donated by Gail Keen (spouse of Rick Keen)

Blue Crab (Handcrafted Pottery) item
Blue Crab (Handcrafted Pottery)
$15

Starting bid

Handcrafted piece uniquely designed reflecting the artisan's personal touch, making it one of a kind!

Gumbo/soup bowl
Wheel thrown
Food safe
(6.5"diameter x 4.0" depth) 


Valued at $35

Donated by Gail Keen (spouse of Rick Keen)

When Do We Eat? (Handcrafted Pottery) item
When Do We Eat? (Handcrafted Pottery)
$25

Starting bid

Handcrafted piece uniquely designed reflecting the artisan's personal touch, making it one of a kind!

Blue bowl/hand painted crab, oyster and shrimp.
Wheel thrown-food safe
(9"diameter x 3.75" depth) 

Valued at $45

Donated by Gail Keen (spouse of Rick Keen)

Blues By Candlelight (Handcrafted Pottery)
$35

Starting bid

Handcrafted piece uniquely designed reflecting the artisan's personal touch, making it one of a kind!

Wheel thrown/sgraffito piece - black and white vessel with touches of gold. Aqua blue inside.
Front: guitar player/candelabra
back: scale of musical notes 
(5.5" diameter (widest point) x 4.75" depth) 


Valued at $65

Donated by Gail Keen (spouse of Rick Keen)

Hand-Carved Redhead Drake by Master Carver Robby J. Matherne item
Hand-Carved Redhead Drake by Master Carver Robby J. Matherne
$150

Starting bid

Crafted from Louisiana tupelo gum and painted with artist-grade acrylics, this stunning redhead drake showcases the skill of Robby J. Matherne—renowned Louisiana wildlife carver since age 11. His award-winning work is featured in museums and private collections worldwide. A true collector’s piece from a Louisiana cultural artist - rich in detail, steeped in tradition. Size: 13" x 7.5"

Valued at $450
Donated by Robby Matherne

Blackstone Omnivore 22 in On-The-Go 2-Burner Griddle item
Blackstone Omnivore 22 in On-The-Go 2-Burner Griddle
$125

Starting bid

Take your cooking skills on the road with the Blackstone Omnivore 22 in On-The-Go 2-Burner Griddle with Flexfold Legs. The Omnivore Griddle Plate technology provides quick preheat and recovery times, even heat distribution and high fuel efficiency, while 2 independently controlled heat zones let you cook simultaneously at different temperatures. Flexfold legs with a Roll & Go design enable convenient mobility, and rear grease management allows for simple cleanup.

Valued at $300
Donated by A&R Floor Center

Nothing Bundt Cake for a Year item
Nothing Bundt Cake for a Year
$50

Starting bid

No bundts about it, this listing is a favorite! As if you even need a reason to visit Nothing Bundt Cake each month, this listing entitles you to a Bundt cake, Bundtlets or Box of Bundtinis each month. There is a voucher for each month with the corresponding treat you'll receive.

Valued at $100
Donated by Nothing Bundt Cake of Houma

Boss for a Day item
Boss for a Day
$250

Starting bid

Feeling bossy? You're in charge!

Give your child/grandchild, niece, nephew - any special one in your life an opportunity to spend some time in the boss' shoes. They will shadow our Danos owners and executive team in meetings, given a tour of the office, enjoy lunch here at Danos headquarters and more. What a great experience all around!

Valued at Priceless

Donated by Paul Danos, Danos CEO

50lbs of Crawfish and Fixings for Good Friday item
50lbs of Crawfish and Fixings for Good Friday
$50

Starting bid

50 lbs of Crawfish & All the Fixings – Perfect for Good Friday!


Get ready to feast! This delicious package includes 50 pounds of fresh Louisiana crawfish along with all the traditional fixings – corn, potatoes, and seasoning – ideal for a Good Friday boil with family and friends. This flavorful experience is sure to be a hit!  (Crawfish can be either live or boiled.)


Valued at $100

Donated by The Shack of Houma

Oysters on Glass Art Piece item
Oysters on Glass Art Piece
$45

Starting bid

Bring the beauty of the coast into your home with this unique piece of art, an 8x8 piece created on glass using vibrant acrylics and accented with shimmering gold highlights and framed. Carefully sealed for preservation, this artwork captures the beauty in a truly one-of-a-kind way.


Valued at $90

Donated by MGT Artistry

Yeti Camino 35 Bag, RTIC Jug and REV Branded Items
$100

Starting bid

This premium outdoor bundle includes a rugged YETI Camino 35 Carryall – perfect for hauling gear, groceries, or beach essentials – paired with a durable RTIC jug to keep your drinks ice-cold on the go. To top it off, enjoy a selection of REV-branded items that add style and function to your everyday adventures.


Valued at $200

Donated by REV

Nicole's Duck item
Nicole's Duck
$30

Starting bid

nicoles mother n law art item
nicoles mother n law art
$40

Starting bid

butterfly painting item
butterfly painting
$30

Starting bid

Action Specialties - Turtle Box (1 of 2) item
Action Specialties - Turtle Box (1 of 2)
$40

Starting bid

Action Specialties - Turtle Box (2 of 2) item
Action Specialties - Turtle Box (2 of 2)
$40

Starting bid

