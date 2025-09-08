Danos Foundation's 2025 Online Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Ladies, are you a proud Astros fan? This stylish jersey is just what you need to represent your favorite team with flair! Wear it to the game, around town, or anywhere you want to show your support—while also backing a great cause!
Approximate Value - $200
Donated by Blake Habbit
Starting bid
Have a special occasion or private event coming up? Looking for some LIVE entertainment!?
This one's good for one LIVE acoustic show by Kerry Thibodaux! B-B-B-B-Boudin not included!
*Date subject to availability, 3-hour max, local to Thibodaux, LA
Valued at over $500
Donated by Kerry Thibodaux
Starting bid
Know a single mom who needs a treat? Gift her this Calm & Quiet Gift Set complete with 4 single mom encouragement books, a t-shirt, a spa candle, and some skin care products. And for a special bonus? A year-long membership into the Single Mom University® portal with 200 life skills classes!
Valued at over $300
Donated by The Life of a Single Mom
Starting bid
WHO DAT?! Snag this authentic New Orleans Saints jersey, signed by star wide receiver Chris Olave himself! A must-have for any true fan, this size XL jersey is perfect for game day, display, or gifting. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of Saints history!
Valued at over $250
Donated by The New Orleans Saints
Starting bid
Capture a piece of New Orleans history with this stunning photograph of the Saenger Theatre. Since its grand opening on Canal Street in 1927, the Saenger has enchanted audiences with its Italian Baroque design, starry ceiling, and timeless architectural details. A perfect keepsake to commemorate family outings and unforgettable nights at this iconic landmark.
(18x24" Matted/Unframed)
Valued at $150
Donated by Devon Williams
Starting bid
2 Tickets – New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets
Game Day: December 21, 2025
Get ready for an unforgettable NFL experience! This listing includes two tickets to the New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets game at the Caesars Superdome.
Enjoy premium lower-level seating close to the action—perfect for die-hard fans or a memorable holiday outing!
Valued at over $1000
Donated by Danos Sales
Starting bid
2 Tickets – New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets
Game Day: December 21, 2025
Get ready for an unforgettable NFL experience! This listing includes two tickets to the New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets game at the Caesars Superdome.
Enjoy premium lower-level seating close to the action—perfect for die-hard fans or a memorable holiday outing!
Valued at over $1000
Donated by Danos Sales
Starting bid
Don’t miss your chance to indulge in this irresistible treat! Enjoy two dozen of Totsy’s legendary carrot cake muffins—fresh, flavorful, and baked to perfection. A crowd favorite that’s sure to delight at any gathering or as a sweet personal indulgence.
Valued at $96
Donated by Brady Hebert
Starting bid
Admission for Two Adults for the Discovery Tour at the Natural Bridge Caverns in San Antonio, Texas! Breathtaking views around every corner, this tour is a journey through the first chambers discovered at Natural Bridge Caverns. Informed tour guides will walk you through the cavern with educational stops along the way.
Please Note - Tickets are valid Monday through Friday and exclude holidays and holiday weeks.
Valued at over $66
Donated by The Natural Bridge Caverns
Starting bid
Step back into the glamour and romance of the riverboat era with a cruise aboard the Paddlewheeler Creole Queen! Experience the lively sounds of traditional New Orleans music enjoying a lavish Creole Buffet in our elegantly appointed dining room. After dinner, and maybe a little dancing, enjoy a classic New Orleans cocktail and sweet Mississippi River breezes on our promenade deck as the city skyline slips by under a canopy of stars.
Valued at $214
Donated by The Big Easy
Starting bid
Astros fans! Don't miss out on this item! 6 club level seats to any regular season home game of your choice! (Upon Availability)
Location - CLUB I
Section - Club 227
Row - 6
Seats 5-10
Winner is asked to choose the game they want to attend by December 15 to secure date.
Donated by Performance Energy Services
Starting bid
A timeless pendant that adds a personal meaning to their jewelry collection. The Cailin Gold Pendant Necklace in Aqua Crystal—a March birthstone-inspired shade—lets you celebrate each year’s successes and embrace the excitement of what’s to come.
Valued at $55
Donated by Kendra Scott - Baton Rouge
Starting bid
Enjoy unlimited admission for 4 named individuals—at least one adult and one child must be included. A membership also comes with great perks like a $50 discount on birthday parties, 15% off camp registrations, exclusive discounts on special events, and access to members-only programs. Little ones ages 3 and under can also enjoy Toddler Time, a fun hour of sensory play and story time every Tuesday and Friday (paused May–July). Plus, members receive email updates and other special surprises throughout the year!
Valued at $128
Donated by the Bayou Country Children's Museum
Starting bid
TBD - Waiting on Delivery from Tobasco
Starting bid
This unique plastic Mallard Duck decoy is custom hand-painted in vibrant Danos colors, making it a standout piece. It comes paired with a beautifully crafted wooden stand engraved with the Danos logo. Ideal for adding personality to your camp, home office, or workspace.
Valued at $60
Donated by Blake Habbit
Starting bid
This unique plastic Wood Duck decoy is custom hand-painted in vibrant Danos colors, making it a standout piece. It comes paired with a beautifully crafted wooden stand engraved with the Danos logo. Ideal for adding personality to your camp, home office, or workspace.
Valued at $60
Donated by Blake Habbit
Starting bid
This unique plastic Pintail Duck decoy is custom hand-painted in vibrant Danos colors, making it a standout piece. It comes paired with a beautifully crafted wooden stand engraved with the Danos logo. Ideal for adding personality to your camp, home office, or workspace.
Valued at $60
Donated by Blake Habbit
Starting bid
Add a touch of coastal charm to your space with this stunning 3.5-foot Cypress board, expertly hand-painted with a vibrant and detailed Red Snapper alongside the Danos logo. Whether you're decorating your home office, workplace, or fishing camp, this unique piece makes a bold statement. It comes ready to hang with pre-installed wall hardware for easy display. Painted by Chris Caillier who is an artist local to the Lafayette area.
Valued at $300
Donated by Blake Habbit
Starting bid
Handcrafted and hand-painted on a stunning piece of rustic sinker cypress, this unique artwork captures the spirit of South Louisiana. Its natural charm and craftsmanship make it a perfect addition to any man cave, camp, or Southern-inspired space. (Measures over 40 inches in length)
Valued at $100
Donated by Karlie Adams, Jani-King Franchisee
Starting bid
Show your Tiger pride with this handcrafted LSU-themed toilet paper holder! Featuring bold "Geaux Tigers" spirit and rustic charm, this unique item is perfect for adding a touch of purple and gold to any man cave, camp, or South Louisiana retreat.
Valued at $35
Donated by Karlie Adams, Jani-King Franchisee
Starting bid
This premium skincare set includes the ZO GSR Kit featuring a Gentle Cleanser, Exfoliating Polish, and Complexion Renewal Pads. Also included:
Perfect for anyone looking to elevate their skincare routine with top-tier products.
Valued at $380
Donated by Rau Plastic Surgery
Starting bid
A beautifully rendered print featuring a classic Cajun-style home nestled among oak trees. This framed artwork captures the rustic charm and quiet beauty of Louisiana heritage, making it a perfect addition to any home. (16x22 frame)
Valued at $75
Donated by Cathy Smith
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Donated by the Purple Penguin Art Company, bid on this unique experience!
SESSION 1: CREATE: during our wheel throwing session, you'll create as many unique ceramic pieces as you can in the time allotted. Your chosen pieces will be hand-trimmed, fired, and ready for you to glaze in 7 days with an additional clay, glaze, and firing fee of $5.00 per pound. Each client gets 3 lbs free! (Most pieces range from 1.5-3 pounds each.)
SESSION 2: DECORATE / GLAZE during any regular business hours. Choose from a large variety of colorful glazes to enhance your creation. Our staff will explain the glazing techniques available in our studio.
Finished pieces will be ready for pick up 7 days after glazing. safe, and will be functional ceramic works of art that can be used for a lifetime or given as unique gifts!
Valued at $100
Donated by The Purple Penguin Art Company
Starting bid
Complete Vehicle Detailing Package
Treat your car to a full inside-and-out professional detailing service! This package includes:
Perfect for restoring your vehicle’s showroom look while supporting a great cause!
Valued at $250
Donated by Mobile Detailing by Jambon LLC
Starting bid
This item includes: Zo SkinHealth's Getting Skin Ready kit sets you up with a baseline three-step routine—cleanse, exfoliate, and tone—that helps restore and maintain optimal skin health by deeply cleansing, removing dead skin cells, and prepping the skin for other treatments. Alastin's Hydratint is a lightly tinted mineral sunscreen that can serve has a non-makeup base and as a shield against UV rays that are the cause of much of skin aging. Dysport by Galderm, is Dr. McGee's preferred neurotoxin which can be used to temporarily flatten wrinkles or even treat excessive sweating. This offer also includes a complementary skin health consultation, which will help reveal how we can regenerate skin health and address your individual needs.
Valued at $529
Donated by McGee Plastic Surgery
Starting bid
This elegant wooden rocking chair is a timeless piece of craftsmanship, perfect for any home or porch. Constructed from solid wood and stained to a rich, warm finish, the rocker showcases beauty and style. The highlight of this piece is the beautifully carved fleur-de-lis emblem —an iconic symbol of heritage and hope, making it especially meaningful for this charitable cause.
Whether you're looking to add a touch of Southern charm to your space or gift a loved one with a classic piece, this rocker offers comfort, style, and a story worth sharing.
Donated by United Vision Logistics
Starting bid
Outdoor Coastal Gift Basket including the following: Cast Iron Oyster Grill Pan with Oyster Knife / Toadfish Coastal Kitchen Collection Set (Put' Em Back Oyster Knife, Frogmore Shrimp Cleaner, Toadfish Crab Cutter) / Toadfish Stowaway Folding Cutting Board / Toadfish Rocks Collection (x2 10oz. Rocks Tumblers, x2 Tumbler Lids, Ice Ball Tray)
Valued at over $320
Donated by Louisiana Supply Unlimited, Inc.
Starting bid
HOT ITEM ALERT! (Parking Spot 1 of 2)
Win this auction and claim any spot you want in the Danos Headquarters parking lot — yes, any spot. We’ll have a designated sign indicating the parking spot of your choice.
Park as close as you’d like, walk as little as you’d like, and enjoy the luxury of convenience every single workday. This item also comes with 365 days of bragging rights — because let’s be honest, everyone will notice!
Includes:
Bid now and make your daily commute a little sweeter — all while supporting a great cause!
Valued at Priceless!
Donated by Friends of the Foundation
Starting bid
HOT ITEM ALERT! (Parking Spot 2 of 2)
Win this auction and claim any spot you want in the Danos Headquarters parking lot — yes, any spot. We’ll have a designated sign indicating the parking spot of your choice.
Park as close as you’d like, walk as little as you’d like, and enjoy the luxury of convenience every single workday. This item also comes with 365 days of bragging rights — because let’s be honest, everyone will notice!
Includes:
Bid now and make your daily commute a little sweeter — all while supporting a great cause!
Valued at Priceless!
Donated by Friends of the Foundation
Starting bid
It's not exactly kicking off your shoes and dancing 'til the morning light, but you can still have a good 'ol Louisiana Saturday Night! Enjoy some good food, good music and good company (depending on who you invite to tag along) at Grady V's in Thibodaux. Listing includes a back porch dinner for 6 including dinner, cocktails and live music.
Valued at ??
Donated by Premier Food Group
Starting bid
Sorry folks - this one is only for employees of the Danos family of companies! This is a chance for you and your department to enjoy quality time together outside of the office, break bread together and do it all at the home of our CEO, Paul Danos.
Managers/supervisors, this would be a great one to bid on for your group. (Preferably no more than 12 to be included for the lunch).
Valued at Priceless!
Donated by Paul Danos
Starting bid
Enjoy a curated selection of fine red and white wines, perfectly paired with an assortment of gourmet cheeses and artisanal crackers. This elegant bundle is ideal for a cozy night in or a festive gathering, offering a delightful tasting experience for wine and cheese lovers alike.
Valued at $125
Donated by Michael, Jennifer and Camryn Guidry
Starting bid
Handcrafted piece uniquely designed reflecting the artisan's personal touch, making it one of a kind!
Speckled olive-green tray w/green & brown leaves.
Hand built/food safe.
(15.5"L. x 5.5"width)
Valued at $40
Donated by Gail Keen (spouse of Rick Keen)
Starting bid
Handcrafted piece uniquely designed reflecting the artisan's personal touch, making it one of a kind!
Pair of aqua bowls. Hand built, food safe.
(Diameter 6.5"w. x depth 2.5")
Valued at $40
Donated by Gail Keen (spouse of Rick Keen)
Starting bid
Handcrafted piece uniquely designed reflecting the artisan's personal touch, making it one of a kind!
Gumbo/soup bowl
Wheel thrown
Food safe
(6.5"diameter x 4.0" depth)
Valued at $35
Donated by Gail Keen (spouse of Rick Keen)
Starting bid
Handcrafted piece uniquely designed reflecting the artisan's personal touch, making it one of a kind!
Blue bowl/hand painted crab, oyster and shrimp.
Wheel thrown-food safe
(9"diameter x 3.75" depth)
Valued at $45
Donated by Gail Keen (spouse of Rick Keen)
Starting bid
Handcrafted piece uniquely designed reflecting the artisan's personal touch, making it one of a kind!
Wheel thrown/sgraffito piece - black and white vessel with touches of gold. Aqua blue inside.
Front: guitar player/candelabra
back: scale of musical notes
(5.5" diameter (widest point) x 4.75" depth)
Valued at $65
Donated by Gail Keen (spouse of Rick Keen)
Starting bid
Crafted from Louisiana tupelo gum and painted with artist-grade acrylics, this stunning redhead drake showcases the skill of Robby J. Matherne—renowned Louisiana wildlife carver since age 11. His award-winning work is featured in museums and private collections worldwide. A true collector’s piece from a Louisiana cultural artist - rich in detail, steeped in tradition. Size: 13" x 7.5"
Valued at $450
Donated by Robby Matherne
Starting bid
Take your cooking skills on the road with the Blackstone Omnivore 22 in On-The-Go 2-Burner Griddle with Flexfold Legs. The Omnivore Griddle Plate technology provides quick preheat and recovery times, even heat distribution and high fuel efficiency, while 2 independently controlled heat zones let you cook simultaneously at different temperatures. Flexfold legs with a Roll & Go design enable convenient mobility, and rear grease management allows for simple cleanup.
Valued at $300
Donated by A&R Floor Center
Starting bid
No bundts about it, this listing is a favorite! As if you even need a reason to visit Nothing Bundt Cake each month, this listing entitles you to a Bundt cake, Bundtlets or Box of Bundtinis each month. There is a voucher for each month with the corresponding treat you'll receive.
Valued at $100
Donated by Nothing Bundt Cake of Houma
Starting bid
Feeling bossy? You're in charge!
Give your child/grandchild, niece, nephew - any special one in your life an opportunity to spend some time in the boss' shoes. They will shadow our Danos owners and executive team in meetings, given a tour of the office, enjoy lunch here at Danos headquarters and more. What a great experience all around!
Valued at Priceless
Donated by Paul Danos, Danos CEO
Starting bid
50 lbs of Crawfish & All the Fixings – Perfect for Good Friday!
Get ready to feast! This delicious package includes 50 pounds of fresh Louisiana crawfish along with all the traditional fixings – corn, potatoes, and seasoning – ideal for a Good Friday boil with family and friends. This flavorful experience is sure to be a hit! (Crawfish can be either live or boiled.)
Valued at $100
Donated by The Shack of Houma
Starting bid
Bring the beauty of the coast into your home with this unique piece of art, an 8x8 piece created on glass using vibrant acrylics and accented with shimmering gold highlights and framed. Carefully sealed for preservation, this artwork captures the beauty in a truly one-of-a-kind way.
Valued at $90
Donated by MGT Artistry
Starting bid
This premium outdoor bundle includes a rugged YETI Camino 35 Carryall – perfect for hauling gear, groceries, or beach essentials – paired with a durable RTIC jug to keep your drinks ice-cold on the go. To top it off, enjoy a selection of REV-branded items that add style and function to your everyday adventures.
Valued at $200
Donated by REV
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
