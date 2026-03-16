Dan's Fun/Run/Walk 2026

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About this event
For those who are going to run or walk through Dan’s 5K. This also includes a commemorative t-shirt, and access to the post-race party at the Cort Club (which includes food and soda/water).
Root on your friends and come and celebrate the race participants during the 5K, plus party at the post-race gathering and view the trophy presentations at the Cort Club (including food and soda/water). Does not include the commemorative t-shirt.
$
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