Dante Micheaux is a poet and translator whose work combines formal rigor with musical insight. He is the author of Circus, winner of the Four Quartets Prize, and Amorous Shepherd. His writing appears in leading international journals, and his honors include the Oscar Wilde Award, the Ambit Poetry Prize, and an Amy Clampitt Residency. Micheaux is a Fellow and Director of Programs at Cave Canem Foundation and recently wrote the libretto for Rolf Hind’s opera Sky In a Small Cage.