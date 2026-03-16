Dapper Ink Sign-up: FoRR 2026 Spring River Sweep Registration

Riverside Apartments near Swamp Rabbit Cafe





Check-in behind Riverside Apartments at 1121 Tsali Circle near the intersection of Hampton Ave. & Patterson St. Parking will be available in the rear parking lot of Riverside Apartments (do not park in the front of Riverside’s Parking Lot) and across the street at the Mount Calvary Baptist Church parking lots on Old Bleachery Rd.





This location will focus on cleaning the Reedy River behind Riverside Apartments (near Swamp Rabbit Cafe), upstream from Swamp Rabbit Cafe along the Swamp Rabbit Trail, and the Reedy River along the Swamp Rabbit Trail between West Washington Street and the railroad crossing at E. Bramlett Street.





This site is an in-the-water river sweep. Most volunteers should please be prepared to walk IN the river as most litter is in the river itself, not on the banks.





There are many shallow areas of water, but please bring waders if you have them as some areas with high concentrations of litter are in slightly deeper water and can be difficult to access otherwise. There are restrooms available at this location.