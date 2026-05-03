DAR Annual Dues 2026-27

About this event
Annual Membership Dues includes NSDAR dues of $52, ISSDAR dues of $17 and Pioneer Chapter dues of $15. Dues collection deadline is October 15, 2026 and dues is valid through 2027.
Dues available only to members who pay full dues amount through another chapter, and wish to support Pioneer programs with an associate membership
Lifetime Membership rates are available ONLY to members who have made an application to NSDAR and have made an upfront payment of $1500
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!