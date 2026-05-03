Pioneer Chapter NSDAR

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Pioneer Chapter NSDAR

About this event

DAR Annual Dues 2026-27

Regular Membership
$84

Annual Membership Dues includes NSDAR dues of $52, ISSDAR dues of $17 and Pioneer Chapter dues of $15. Dues collection deadline is October 15, 2026 and dues is valid through 2027.

Pioneer Chapter Associate Dues
$15

Dues available only to members who pay full dues amount through another chapter, and wish to support Pioneer programs with an associate membership

Lifetime Membership
$22

Lifetime Membership rates are available ONLY to members who have made an application to NSDAR and have made an upfront payment of $1500

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