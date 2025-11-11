Friends and Family of PS11

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Friends and Family of PS11

About this event

Dara and Gilbert Gottfried Comedy Night

208 W 23rd St

New York, NY 10011

New Family Welcome Ticket!
$120

Is this your child's first year at PS11? Welcome! For the first time, new families can enjoy 20% off the GA ticket! You'll get 2 free drink tickets, a great show & an amazing night with your community! Entry time: 730PM

General Admission
$150

A seat at the 2025's hottest night of stand-up! You'll get 2 free drinks with your ticket and a fantastic night out with your PS11 community. Entry time: 730PM


NB: If you are purchasing this ticket with a Discount Code, there is a 2 drink minimum at the venue which is not included in the offer.

VIP
$275

A full night on the town! VIP ticketholders will receive free drinks all night. Plan to arrive at the Gotham at 600PM for the VIP party with passed hors d'oeuvres & some very special guests ;) VIP Party Entry time: 600PM

VIP Table for 2
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

All the VIP perks + a little savings for buying 2! VIP Party Entry time: 600PM

VIP Table for 4
$925
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

VIP perks + a discounts for buying 4!VIP Party Entry time: 600PM

A Staff Ticket!
$79

We're treating 20 members of our staff to Comedy Night! Help defray the costs and make a contribution to PS11 by buying a staff ticket! Thank you!

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