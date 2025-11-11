Dara and Gilbert Gottfried Comedy Night

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About this event
New York, NY 10011
Is this your child's first year at PS11? Welcome! For the first time, new families can enjoy 20% off the GA ticket! You'll get 2 free drink tickets, a great show & an amazing night with your community! Entry time: 730PM
A seat at the 2025's hottest night of stand-up! You'll get 2 free drinks with your ticket and a fantastic night out with your PS11 community. Entry time: 730PM
NB: If you are purchasing this ticket with a Discount Code, there is a 2 drink minimum at the venue which is not included in the offer.
A full night on the town! VIP ticketholders will receive free drinks all night. Plan to arrive at the Gotham at 600PM for the VIP party with passed hors d'oeuvres & some very special guests ;) VIP Party Entry time: 600PM
All the VIP perks + a little savings for buying 2! VIP Party Entry time: 600PM
VIP perks + a discounts for buying 4!VIP Party Entry time: 600PM
We're treating 20 members of our staff to Comedy Night! Help defray the costs and make a contribution to PS11 by buying a staff ticket! Thank you!
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