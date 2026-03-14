Hosted by

Sigma Lambda Beta International fraternity inc.

About this event

Dare a Beta Fundraiser

Hot Sauce Shot
$2

Brother of choice has to take a shot of hot sauce

Jalapeños
$3

Brother of choice has to eat a whole jalapeno

Spoonful of wasabi
$3

Brother of choice has to eat a spoonful of wasabi

Garlic Clove
$2

Brother of choice has to eat a clove of garlic

Egg a Brother
$2

Brother of choice has to get an egg thrown at them

Leg Wax Strip
$5

Brother of choice has to get 1 leg wax strip

Ice bucket
$3

Brother of choice has to get a bucket of ice poured on them

Spoon of cinnamon
$3

Brother of choice has to eat a spoon of cinnamon powder

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