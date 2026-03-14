Dare a Beta Fundraiser

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Brother of choice has to take a shot of hot sauce
Brother of choice has to eat a whole jalapeno
Brother of choice has to eat a spoonful of wasabi
Brother of choice has to eat a clove of garlic
Brother of choice has to get an egg thrown at them
Brother of choice has to get 1 leg wax strip
Brother of choice has to get a bucket of ice poured on them
Brother of choice has to eat a spoon of cinnamon powder
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