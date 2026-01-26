Dare to Dream Awards Banquet

About this event
Admission includes participation in the full program of events, formally plated dinner, and commemorative Souvenir Journal.
Priority entry and reserved seating. Includes participation in the full program of events, formally plated dinner, and commemorative Souvenir Journal.
Priority entry and reserved seating. Includes participation in the full program of events, formally plated dinner, and commemorative Souvenir Journal.
Priority entry and reserved seating. Includes participation in the full program of events, formally plated dinner, and commemorative Souvenir Journal.
Priority entry and reserved seating. Includes participation in the full program of events, formally plated dinner, and commemorative Souvenir Journal.
Priority entry and reserved seating. Includes participation in the full program of events, formally plated dinner, and commemorative Souvenir Journal.
Priority entry and reserved seating. Includes participation in the full program of events, formally plated dinner, and commemorative Souvenir Journal.
Priority entry and reserved seating. Includes participation in the full program of events, formally plated dinner, and commemorative Souvenir Journal.
Priority entry and reserved seating. Includes participation in the full program of events, formally plated dinner, and commemorative Souvenir Journal.
Priority entry and reserved seating. Includes participation in the full program of events, formally plated dinner, and commemorative Souvenir Journal.
Priority entry and reserved seating. Includes participation in the full program of events, formally plated dinner, and commemorative Souvenir Journal.
Priority entry and reserved seating. Includes participation in the full program of events, formally plated dinner, and commemorative Souvenir Journal.
Priority entry and reserved seating. Includes participation in the full program of events, formally plated dinner, and commemorative Souvenir Journal.
Guarantees premium group seating and ensures your party is seated together for the entire program. Includes participation in the full program of events, formally plated dinner, and commemorative Souvenir Journal.
Provides dedicated seating for your group while sharing the table with another party. Includes participation in the full program of events, formally plated dinner, and commemorative Souvenir Journal.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!