Dare to Dream Awards Banquet

4210 Primrose Ave

Baltimore, MD 21215, USA

General Admission
$65

Admission includes participation in the full program of events, formally plated dinner, and commemorative Souvenir Journal.

Honoree Table: Soror Wendy Smith
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Priority entry and reserved seating. Includes participation in the full program of events, formally plated dinner, and commemorative Souvenir Journal.

Honoree Table: Monte Sanders
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Honoree Table: Latia Smith
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Honoree Table: Lawrence Williams
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Honoree Table: Bernadette Grimes
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Honoree Table: Brother Michael Barland
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Honoree Table: Brother Michael Carrington, Jr.
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Honoree Table: Soror Danielle White
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Honoree Table: Brother Waddell Daniels
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Honoree Table: Brother Willie Nichols
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Honoree Table: Bro. Delegate N. Scott Phillips
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Honoree Table: Cameron Miles
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Full Table Reservation (10 Guests)
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Guarantees premium group seating and ensures your party is seated together for the entire program. Includes participation in the full program of events, formally plated dinner, and commemorative Souvenir Journal.

Half Table Reservation (5 Guests)
$325
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Provides dedicated seating for your group while sharing the table with another party. Includes participation in the full program of events, formally plated dinner, and commemorative Souvenir Journal.

