Arts for All Tennessee

Hosted by

Arts for All Tennessee

About this event

Sales closed

Dare to Dream Artwork Silent Auction

Pick-up location

611 McCammon Ave, Maryville, TN 37801, USA

Daisy Duck item
Daisy Duck
$35

Starting bid

Original artwork of Daisy Duck featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream! Please note she is being featured in an art show and will not be available for pick up until 4/22.

Donald Duck item
Donald Duck
$35

Starting bid

Original artwork of Donald Duck featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream! Please note he is being featured in an art show and will not be available for pick up until 4/22.

Pluto item
Pluto
$35

Starting bid

Original artwork of Pluto featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream! Please note he is being featured in an art show and will not be available for pick up until 4/22.

Minnie Mouse item
Minnie Mouse
$35

Starting bid

Original artwork of Minnie Mouse featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream!

Goofy item
Goofy
$35

Starting bid

Original artwork of Goofy featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream!

White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland item
White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland
$25

Starting bid

Original artwork of the White Rabbit featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream!

Simba item
Simba
$35

Starting bid

Original artwork of Simba featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream! Please note he is being featured in an art show and will not be available for pick up until 4/22.

Dumbo item
Dumbo
$35

Starting bid

Original artwork of Dumbo featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream!

Pooh item
Pooh
$35

Starting bid

Original artwork of Pooh featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream! please note that he is being featured in an art show and will not be available for pick up until 4/22.

Pascal item
Pascal
$30

Starting bid

Original artwork of Pascal featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream!

Fairy Godmother item
Fairy Godmother
$35

Starting bid

Original artwork of Fairy Godmother featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream!

Chip and Dale item
Chip and Dale
$35

Starting bid

Original artwork of Chip and Dale featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream! Please note they will be featured in an art show and will not be available for pick up until 4/22.

Abu item
Abu
$35

Starting bid

Original artwork of Abu featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream!

Olaf item
Olaf
$35

Starting bid

Original artwork of Olaf featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream!

Figment item
Figment
$35

Starting bid

Original artwork of Figment featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream! please note he is being featured in an art show and will not be available for pick up until 4/22.

Orange Bird item
Orange Bird
$30

Starting bid

Original artwork of Orange Bird featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream!

Lady item
Lady
$30

Starting bid

Original artwork of Lady featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream!

Flounder item
Flounder
$25

Starting bid

Original artwork of Flounder featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream!

Squirt item
Squirt
$25

Starting bid

Original artwork of Squirt featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream!

Baymax item
Baymax
$25

Starting bid

Original artwork of Baymax featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream!

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