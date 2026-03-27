Dare to Dream Artwork Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Original artwork of Daisy Duck featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream! Please note she is being featured in an art show and will not be available for pick up until 4/22.
Starting bid
Original artwork of Donald Duck featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream! Please note he is being featured in an art show and will not be available for pick up until 4/22.
Starting bid
Original artwork of Pluto featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream! Please note he is being featured in an art show and will not be available for pick up until 4/22.
Starting bid
Original artwork of Minnie Mouse featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream!
Starting bid
Original artwork of Goofy featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream!
Starting bid
Original artwork of the White Rabbit featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream!
Starting bid
Original artwork of Simba featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream! Please note he is being featured in an art show and will not be available for pick up until 4/22.
Starting bid
Original artwork of Dumbo featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream!
Starting bid
Original artwork of Pooh featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream! please note that he is being featured in an art show and will not be available for pick up until 4/22.
Starting bid
Original artwork of Pascal featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream!
Starting bid
Original artwork of Fairy Godmother featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream!
Starting bid
Original artwork of Chip and Dale featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream! Please note they will be featured in an art show and will not be available for pick up until 4/22.
Starting bid
Original artwork of Abu featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream!
Starting bid
Original artwork of Olaf featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream!
Starting bid
Original artwork of Figment featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream! please note he is being featured in an art show and will not be available for pick up until 4/22.
Starting bid
Original artwork of Orange Bird featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream!
Starting bid
Original artwork of Lady featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream!
Starting bid
Original artwork of Flounder featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream!
Starting bid
Original artwork of Squirt featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream!
Starting bid
Original artwork of Baymax featured in BCA’s production of Dare to Dream!
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