New Choices New Minds Inc
DARE TO DREAM EMPOWERMENT CONFERENCE
ALPHA CENTER
2205 Andrews Blvd, Hampton, VA 23663, USA
General Admission
$30
Grants entry to the event. Breakfast and lunch are provided.
Grants entry to the event. Breakfast and lunch are provided.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Vendors
$50
Vendor Table with 2 chairs, breakfast, and lunch included.
Vendor Table with 2 chairs, breakfast, and lunch included.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout