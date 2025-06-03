DARE TO DREAM EMPOWERMENT CONFERENCE

ALPHA CENTER

2205 Andrews Blvd, Hampton, VA 23663, USA

General Admission
$30
Grants entry to the event. Breakfast and lunch are provided.
Vendors
$50
Vendor Table with 2 chairs, breakfast, and lunch included.
