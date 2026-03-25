Northern Colorado Performing Arts

Offered by

Northern Colorado Performing Arts

About this shop

Dare to Dream Jr. Production Fee

Full Production Fee (One Student)
$350

Full production fee for Dare to Dream Jr.

Half Production Fee (One Student)
$175

Half Production Fee for Dare to Dream Jr.

Sibling Discount Production Fee (2 Children in Show)
$525

Sibling discount production fee for Dare to Dream Jr. Cost is bundled for both students at $525 ($262.50 each). Pay this once to cover both children.

Sibling Discount Production Fee (3 Children in Show)
$700

Sibling discount production fee for Dare to Dream Jr. Cost is bundled for all 3 students at $700 ($233.33 each). Pay this once to cover all three children.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!