Dare to Dream Jr. Production Fee

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Full production fee for Dare to Dream Jr.
Half Production Fee for Dare to Dream Jr.
Sibling discount production fee for Dare to Dream Jr. Cost is bundled for both students at $525 ($262.50 each). Pay this once to cover both children.
Sibling discount production fee for Dare to Dream Jr. Cost is bundled for all 3 students at $700 ($233.33 each). Pay this once to cover all three children.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!