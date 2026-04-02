Dare to Dream Jr. - Sponsorship Packages

About this event
(Applies to any individual production)
(Applies to any individual production) Can be Horizontal or Vertical
(Applies to any individual production) 5" x 8"
Perfect for celebrating your performer with a photo, message, or dedication.
Example:
“We are so proud of you! Break a leg! Love, Mom & Dad”
Perfect for celebrating your performer with a photo, message, or dedication.
Example:
“We are so proud of you! Break a leg! Love, Mom & Dad”
Limited Availability
Limited Availability
Limited Availability
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