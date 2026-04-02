Legacy Theater And Music Company

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Legacy Theater And Music Company

About this event

Dare to Dream Jr. - Sponsorship Packages

Single Show Advertising- Quarter Page
$100

(Applies to any individual production)

Single Show Advertising- Half Page
$175

(Applies to any individual production) Can be Horizontal or Vertical

Single Show Advertising- Full Page
$300

(Applies to any individual production) 5" x 8"

Performer Shout Out- Quarter Page
$100

Perfect for celebrating your performer with a photo, message, or dedication.

Example:
“We are so proud of you! Break a leg! Love, Mom & Dad”

Performer Shout Out- Half Page
$175

Perfect for celebrating your performer with a photo, message, or dedication.

Example:
“We are so proud of you! Break a leg! Love, Mom & Dad”

Premium Placement ADD ON- Inside Front cover
$350

Limited Availability

Premium Placement ADD ON- Inside Back Cover
$350

Limited Availability

Premium Placement- Back Cover
$400

Limited Availability

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