Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Hosted by

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

About this event

Dare to Dream Luncheon 2026 SPONSORSHIPS

134 Golf Club Cir

Front Royal, VA 22630, USA

Dreamer Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Your Sponsorship includes:

-Recognition as a Title Sponsor on all event materials

-Mention during the event by the emcee

-2 Tickets to the breakfast (for you and a guest)

-Logo placement on event signage

-Social Media recognition posts through the FRWRC

-1 year Basic Business Partnership with the FRWR

Visionary Sponsor
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Your Sponsorship includes:

-Mention during the event by the emcee

-2 Tickets to the breakfast (for you and a guest)

-Logo placement on event signage

-Social Media recognition posts through the FRWRC

Achiever Sponsor
$200

Your Sponsorship includes:

-1 ticket to the breakfast

-Social Media recognition posts through the FRWRC

Sponsor Lunch for a Dare to Dream Grantee
$50

Sponsor a Dare to Dreamer ($50.00)
Ticket includes:
*** Individual lunch ticket for a Dare to Dream Grantee
*** Support the FRWRC and our ongoing vision.

Add a donation for Front Royal Women's Resource Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!