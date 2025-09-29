Dark Skies Search Dogs's Shop

Offered by
Team shirt (small logo left front chest, large logo on the back). Gildan softstyle sizes Small-XL. Color options military green, military heather, smoke gray, charcoal heather, sport gray.
Please note that custom orders will not be in stock, please allow time to complete these orders.
4" Sticker, shipping included.
12x14 canvas bag, free shipping in the US.
Free US shipping
Velcro PVC 3" patch. US Shipping included
Sizes Small - X-large unisex hoodie, free US Shipping. Color options Sport Gray, Charcoal gray, Military green.
Please allow extra shipping time, custom orders are made to order and supplies also need ordered.
12x14 K9 Juxsyn canvas tote bag, free US shipping
2XL unisex hoodie. Free US shipping.
Please allow extra time for custom orders to ship, as they are made to order and supplies are not in stock in those sizes.
Dark Skies 12x14 canvas tote bag, US shipping included.
What is lost, will be found sticker. Free US shipping included.
K9 Juxsyn sticker, free US shipping included.
K9 Juxsyn comic version sticker, free US shipping included.
Juxsyn Pixar holographic sticker, free US shipping included.
velcro backed PVC patch, includes free US Shipping.
UV printed Juxsyn patch, velcro backing. Free US Shipping
free US shipping
free US shipping included
Small acrylic pin, free US shipping.
22" long (tip to tip) flannel dog bandana. free US shipping "Just here for the Treats"
22" long (tip to tip) flannel dog bandana. free US shipping "Shed Happens"
22" long (tip to tip) flannel dog bandana. free US shipping "Can't hold my licker"
22" long (tip to tip) flannel dog bandana. free US shipping "Treats welcome"
22" long (tip to tip) flannel dog bandana. free US shipping "I eat stuff"
28" long (tip to tip) dog bandana. free US shipping "I'm a sucker for the ladies"
4" acrylic Christmas ornament, US shipping included
Medium sport gray (unisex Hames Eco Smart) logo hoodie, ready to ship. Free US shipping included.
Medium - military green (unisex Hames Eco Smart) logo hoodie, ready to ship. Free US shipping included.
Medium smoke gray (unisex Hames Eco Smart) logo hoodie, ready to ship. Free US shipping included.
Large military green "What is lost will be found" K9 Juxsyn cartoon hoodie (unisex Hames Eco Smart) logo hoodie, ready to ship. Free US shipping included.
Large sport gray (unisex Hames Eco Smart) logo hoodie, ready to ship. Free US shipping included.
Large military green (unisex Hames Eco Smart) logo hoodie, ready to ship. Free US shipping included.
XL Black K9 Juxsyn hoodie (unisex Gildan) logo hoodie, ready to ship. Free US shipping included.
XL Navy Blue (unisex Gildan) logo hoodie, ready to ship. Free US shipping included.
Custom logo t-shirt order size 2XL, color options sport Gray, smoke gray, military green (heather or regular)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!