Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys

Hosted by

Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys

About this event

Dark Victorian Tales 2025

830 Kipling St

Lakewood, CO 80215

Non-Member Ticket
$15

Includes light refreshments and general museum admission for day of the show (10am-4pm). Evening tickets include pre-show museum access.

Evening Tickets: Museum doors open at 6:30pm. Seating begins approximately 6:45, show starts at 7:00pm

Afternoon Matinee: Seating opens at approximately 12:45, show begins at 1:00.

Member Ticket
$12

Includes a members-only "Thank You!" gift and light refreshments. Museum admission is always free for members.

Evening Tickets: Museum doors open at 6:30pm. Seating begins approximately 6:45, show starts at 7:00pm

Afternoon Matinee: Seating opens approximately 12:45, show begins at 1:00.

Local High School / Student Rate
$7

For students at Lakewood High or another area school.

Includes light refreshments and general museum admission for day of the show (10am-4pm). Evening tickets include pre-show museum access.

Evening Tickets: Museum doors open at 6:30pm. Seating begins approximately 6:45, show starts at 7:00pm

Afternoon Matinee: Seating opens at approximately 12:45, show begins at 1:00.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!