Darkened Hearts: Lace & Love Masquerade

2121 Market St

Galveston, TX 77550

All-Inclusive Experience (7 PM - 1 AM)
$150

Enjoy an elevated evening featuring an open bar, a curated food experience (menu reveal coming soon), live music throughout the night, and full access to all performances and immersive entertainment.


Perfect for guests seeking a complete Valentine’s Masquerade Ball experience — where indulgence meets community impact.

Evening Soirée (9 PM - 1 AM)
$100

Join the celebration for the late-night revelry featuring an open bar, curated hors d’oeuvres, live music, and access to performances, dancing, and immersive entertainment.


Perfect for guests who want to step into the magic after dinner and experience the heart of the night.

Table of Love (8 Guests)
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes:


Reserved table for 8 in a premier location


Open bar throughout the evening


Curated dinner & gourmet hors d’oeuvres (menu reveal coming soon)


Full access to all entertainment, live music, and performances from 7 PM – 1 AM


Sponsor recognition during the event and in select marketing materials


Perfect for businesses and organizations looking to host guests, celebrate clients or staff, and visibly support MarMo Innovation’s free community events and scholarship fund.

Add a donation for Marmo Innovation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!