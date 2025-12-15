Darkened Hearts: Lace & Love Masquerade

Hosted by
Enjoy an elevated evening featuring an open bar, a curated food experience (menu reveal coming soon), live music throughout the night, and full access to all performances and immersive entertainment.
Perfect for guests seeking a complete Valentine’s Masquerade Ball experience — where indulgence meets community impact.
Join the celebration for the late-night revelry featuring an open bar, curated hors d’oeuvres, live music, and access to performances, dancing, and immersive entertainment.
Perfect for guests who want to step into the magic after dinner and experience the heart of the night.
Includes:
Reserved table for 8 in a premier location
Open bar throughout the evening
Curated dinner & gourmet hors d’oeuvres (menu reveal coming soon)
Full access to all entertainment, live music, and performances from 7 PM – 1 AM
Sponsor recognition during the event and in select marketing materials
Perfect for businesses and organizations looking to host guests, celebrate clients or staff, and visibly support MarMo Innovation’s free community events and scholarship fund.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!