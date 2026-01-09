Darkhorse Lodge Inc

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Darkhorse Lodge Inc

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Darkhorse Bourbon Silent Auction

Darkhorse Bourbon item
Darkhorse Bourbon item
Darkhorse Bourbon
$50

Starting bid

We developed this bourbon with Barnstormer Distillery in Rockford, IL. It's a super smooth blend of corn, oat, rye and barley, aged 18 months and bottled by hand in November, 2025.

Bourbon with your choice of 2 glasses. item
Bourbon with your choice of 2 glasses. item
Bourbon with your choice of 2 glasses.
$70

Starting bid

We developed this bourbon with Barnstormer Distillery in Rockford, IL. It's a super smooth blend of corn, oat, rye and barley, aged 18 months and bottled by hand in November, 2025.

This bottle includes either 2 rocks glasses or 2 Cairn glasses.

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