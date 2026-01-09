Darkhorse Bourbon Silent Auction

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We developed this bourbon with Barnstormer Distillery in Rockford, IL. It's a super smooth blend of corn, oat, rye and barley, aged 18 months and bottled by hand in November, 2025.
Starting bid
We developed this bourbon with Barnstormer Distillery in Rockford, IL. It's a super smooth blend of corn, oat, rye and barley, aged 18 months and bottled by hand in November, 2025.
This bottle includes either 2 rocks glasses or 2 Cairn glasses.
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