Daryl Cronk Dash Foundation

Hosted by

Daryl Cronk Dash Foundation

About this event

Daryl Cronk DASH Foundation Fourth Annual Golf Tournament

16750 S Country Club Dr

Village of Loch Lloyd, MO 64012, USA

Individual Player
$250

All individuals will receive the following:

Greens fees
Cart (two people per cart)
$20 credit to pro shop
Gift bag
Light breakfast
Lunch

Foursome
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Foursomes will play together and will receive the following:

Greens fees
2 carts (two people per cart)
$20 credit to pro shop
Gift bag
Light breakfast
Lunch

Grand Slam Sponsor
$5,000

Sponsorship at this level includes:

Name on our website/social media as primary sponsors


Large banner prominently displayed at tournament


Sponsorship of one hole of your choosing


1 team with 4 golfers


Two carts


Inclusion in 50x- :30 second commercials to air on Sports Radio 810 WHB. Your business name and 10-15 seconds of copy in each spot! Approximately 1.45million radio impressions on WHB!


Inclusion in 4x social media posts shared across all WHB platforms. Reaching over 260,000 followers with each post. Post copy shared with DC Dash Foundation


A signed Royals Item. (Bat, baseball, Jersey, etc)



1 spot available at this level

Home Run Sponsor
$3,500

Sponsorship at this level includes:

Name on website


Signage displayed at tournament


Sponsor of hole


2 golfers


1 cart


Inclusion in 25x- :30 second commercials to air on Sports Radio 810 WHB. Your business name and 10-15 seconds of copy in each spot! Approximately 750,000 radio impressions on WHB!


Inclusion in 2x social media posts shared across all WHB platforms. Reaching over 260,000 followers with each post. Post copy shared with DC Dash Foundation



1 spot available at this level

Double Play Sponsor
$2,000

Sponsorship at this level includes:

Name on website


Name listed on banner at event


Inclusion in 2x social media posts shared across all WHB platforms. Reaching over 260,000 followers with each post. Post copy shared with DC Dash Foundation



1 spot available at this level

Lunch Sponsor
$1,500

Includes name on buffet signifying sponsorship of food.

2 spots available at this level

Silent Auction Sponsor
$1,000

Name will be displayed on one of the silent auction tables.

2 spots available at this level

Hole Sponsorship
$500

Includes your name or business name on one sign at the tee box of one hole. Logo optional.

Game/Contest Sponsor
$500

Includes name on sign at game or contest.

Cart Sponsor
$100

Includes a sign with your name, business or family on one cart.

Add a donation for Daryl Cronk Dash Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!