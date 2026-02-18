Daryl Cronk DASH Foundation Fourth Annual Golf Tournament

Sponsorship at this level includes:



Name on our website/social media as primary sponsors



Large banner prominently displayed at tournament



Sponsorship of one hole of your choosing



1 team with 4 golfers



Two carts





Inclusion in 50x- :30 second commercials to air on Sports Radio 810 WHB. Your business name and 10-15 seconds of copy in each spot! Approximately 1.45million radio impressions on WHB!





Inclusion in 4x social media posts shared across all WHB platforms. Reaching over 260,000 followers with each post. Post copy shared with DC Dash Foundation





A signed Royals Item. (Bat, baseball, Jersey, etc)





1 spot available at this level