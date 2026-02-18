Daryl Cronk DASH Foundation Fourth Annual Golf Tournament

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About this event
Village of Loch Lloyd, MO 64012, USA
All individuals will receive the following:
Greens fees
Cart (two people per cart)
$20 credit to pro shop
Gift bag
Light breakfast
Lunch
Foursomes will play together and will receive the following:
Greens fees
2 carts (two people per cart)
$20 credit to pro shop
Gift bag
Light breakfast
Lunch
Sponsorship at this level includes:
Name on our website/social media as primary sponsors
Large banner prominently displayed at tournament
Sponsorship of one hole of your choosing
1 team with 4 golfers
Two carts
Inclusion in 50x- :30 second commercials to air on Sports Radio 810 WHB. Your business name and 10-15 seconds of copy in each spot! Approximately 1.45million radio impressions on WHB!
Inclusion in 4x social media posts shared across all WHB platforms. Reaching over 260,000 followers with each post. Post copy shared with DC Dash Foundation
A signed Royals Item. (Bat, baseball, Jersey, etc)
1 spot available at this level
Sponsorship at this level includes:
Name on website
Signage displayed at tournament
Sponsor of hole
2 golfers
1 cart
Inclusion in 25x- :30 second commercials to air on Sports Radio 810 WHB. Your business name and 10-15 seconds of copy in each spot! Approximately 750,000 radio impressions on WHB!
Inclusion in 2x social media posts shared across all WHB platforms. Reaching over 260,000 followers with each post. Post copy shared with DC Dash Foundation
1 spot available at this level
Sponsorship at this level includes:
Name on website
Name listed on banner at event
Inclusion in 2x social media posts shared across all WHB platforms. Reaching over 260,000 followers with each post. Post copy shared with DC Dash Foundation
1 spot available at this level
Includes name on buffet signifying sponsorship of food.
2 spots available at this level
Name will be displayed on one of the silent auction tables.
2 spots available at this level
Includes your name or business name on one sign at the tee box of one hole. Logo optional.
Includes name on sign at game or contest.
Includes a sign with your name, business or family on one cart.
$
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