Daryl Cronk DASH Foundation Third Annual Golf Tournament

Village of Loch Lloyd, MO 64012, USA
All individuals will receive the following: Greens fees Cart (two people per cart) $20 credit to pro shop Gift bag Light breakfast Lunch
Foursomes will play together and will receive the following: Greens fees 2 carts (two people per cart) $20 credit to pro shop Gift bag Light breakfast Lunch
Sponsorship at this level includes: Name on our website/social media as primary sponsors Large banner prominently displayed at tournament Sponsorship of one hole of your choosing 1 team with 4 golfers Two carts 1 spot available at this level
Sponsorship at this level includes: Name on website Signage displayed at tournament Sponsor of hole 2 golfers 1 cart 1 spot available at this level
Sponsorship at this level includes: Name on website Name listed on banner at event 1 spot available at this level
Includes name on buffet signifying sponsorship of food. 2 spots available at this level
Name will be displayed on one of the silent auction tables. 2 spots available at this level
Includes your name or business name on one sign at the tee box of one hole. Logo optional.
Includes name on sign at game or contest.
Includes a sign with your name, business or family on one cart.
