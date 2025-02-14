Daryl Cronk Dash Foundation

Daryl Cronk Dash Foundation

Daryl Cronk DASH Foundation Third Annual Golf Tournament

16750 S Country Club Dr

Village of Loch Lloyd, MO 64012, USA

Individual Player
$250

All individuals will receive the following: Greens fees Cart (two people per cart) $20 credit to pro shop Gift bag Light breakfast Lunch

Foursome
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Foursomes will play together and will receive the following: Greens fees 2 carts (two people per cart) $20 credit to pro shop Gift bag Light breakfast Lunch

Grand Slam Sponsor
$5,000

Sponsorship at this level includes: Name on our website/social media as primary sponsors Large banner prominently displayed at tournament Sponsorship of one hole of your choosing 1 team with 4 golfers Two carts 1 spot available at this level

Home Run Sponsor
$3,500

Sponsorship at this level includes: Name on website Signage displayed at tournament Sponsor of hole 2 golfers 1 cart 1 spot available at this level

Double Play Sponsor
$2,000

Sponsorship at this level includes: Name on website Name listed on banner at event 1 spot available at this level

Lunch Sponsor
$1,500

Includes name on buffet signifying sponsorship of food. 2 spots available at this level

Silent Auction Sponsor
$1,000

Name will be displayed on one of the silent auction tables. 2 spots available at this level

Hole Sponsorship
$500

Includes your name or business name on one sign at the tee box of one hole. Logo optional.

Game/Contest Sponsor
$500

Includes name on sign at game or contest.

Cart Sponsor
$100

Includes a sign with your name, business or family on one cart.

Add a donation for Daryl Cronk Dash Foundation

$

