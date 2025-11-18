DASH Merch Shop

About this shop
The 1st Annual Showtime at the DASH Center was a huge success! If you missed the sold out show in person, here is your chance to see what you missed, and support DASH programming at the same time!
Pre-order your full length video today!! The one-time digital download includes the fully edited show, behind the scenes footage, and some amazing photos from the event.
RE-LIVE ALL THE LAUGHS, THE BOOS, AND THE CHEERS of SHOWTIME at the DASH Center!
Capture the splendor of A Nod to Broadway and relive every unforgettable performance! Families and supporters can enjoy the music, memories, and moments for years to come. Don’t miss the chance to take home this special celebration of our DASH performers.
Relive the splendor of A Nod to Broadway with a professionally recorded recital video and stunning performance photography! Preserve the music, energy, and unforgettable moments from the stage with high-quality keepsakes featuring our talented DASH performers. A perfect way to celebrate memories that will last for years to come.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!