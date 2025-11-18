DASH Merch Shop

The 1st Annual Showtime at the DASH Center was a huge success! If you missed the sold out show in person, here is your chance to see what you missed, and support DASH programming at the same time!





Pre-order your full length video today!! The one-time digital download includes the fully edited show, behind the scenes footage, and some amazing photos from the event.





RE-LIVE ALL THE LAUGHS, THE BOOS, AND THE CHEERS of SHOWTIME at the DASH Center!



