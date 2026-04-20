Dash to Movie Night at OPM!

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The Suggested ticket price is $8 per person, but is set up on a pay-what-you-can basis. (This is in place of our end of year Flash Dash fundraising so we ask for your consideration when making your ticket donation)
The Suggested ticket price is $35 per family (up to 5), but is set up on a pay-what-you-can basis. (This is in place of our end of year Flash Dash fundraising so we ask for your consideration when making your ticket donation)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!