Okemos Public Montessori Parent Teacher Organization

Hosted by

Okemos Public Montessori Parent Teacher Organization

About this event

Sales closed

Dash to Movie Night at OPM!

4406 Okemos Rd

Okemos, MI 48864, USA

Add a donation for Okemos Public Montessori Parent Teacher Organization

$

Admit One
Pay what you can

The Suggested ticket price is $8 per person, but is set up on a pay-what-you-can basis. (This is in place of our end of year Flash Dash fundraising so we ask for your consideration when making your ticket donation)

Family Ticket (up to 5)
Pay what you can
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

The Suggested ticket price is $35 per family (up to 5), but is set up on a pay-what-you-can basis. (This is in place of our end of year Flash Dash fundraising so we ask for your consideration when making your ticket donation)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!