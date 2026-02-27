Hosted by

Wbes Pto

About this event

Dashing into Summer 5K sponsorship

West Brookfield

MA 01585, USA

Diamond Tier
$1,000

-Company logo on the back of the shirt

-WBES PTO social media advertisement

-Vendor spot included
-Business cards/pamphlets on our event operations table


Gold Tier
$300

-Company logo on the back of the shirt

-WBES PTO social media advertisement

-Vendor spot included
-Business cards/pamphlets on our event operations table


Silver Tier
$200

-Company logo on the back of the shirt

-WBES PTO Social media advertisement

-50% Discount on Vendor spot

-Business cards/pamphlets on our event operations table


Bronze Tier
$100

-Family/Class/Company name

-Social media blast of appreciation
-50% discount on vendor spot

-Business cards/pamphlets on our event operations table


Donation
Pay what you can

Not interested in being a sponsor, but want to help? Consider making a tax deductible donation to help make our event happen.

Add a donation for Wbes Pto

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