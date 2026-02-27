Dashing into Summer 5K sponsorship

About this event
-Company logo on the back of the shirt
-WBES PTO social media advertisement
-Vendor spot included
-Business cards/pamphlets on our event operations table
-Company logo on the back of the shirt
-WBES PTO social media advertisement
-Vendor spot included
-Business cards/pamphlets on our event operations table
-Company logo on the back of the shirt
-WBES PTO Social media advertisement
-50% Discount on Vendor spot
-Business cards/pamphlets on our event operations table
-Family/Class/Company name
-Social media blast of appreciation
-50% discount on vendor spot
-Business cards/pamphlets on our event operations table
Not interested in being a sponsor, but want to help? Consider making a tax deductible donation to help make our event happen.
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