A black and yellow stylized star with wings is set against a white background.
Army Aviation Museum Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Army Aviation Museum Foundation Inc

About this event

Date Night at the Museum

Novosel St

Fort Rucker, AL 36362, USA

General Admission Single
$85

Enjoy Tapas and Wine through Army Aviation History.

General Admission Couple
$150
Available until Aug 16
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Enjoy Tapas and Wine through Army Aviation History.

VIP Couple with Pre-Dinner Tour
$210
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Enjoy Tapas and Wine through Army Aviation History with VIP seating, an exclusive 30 minute Behind the Wings Tour and a commemorative keepsake!

VIP Couple with Post Dinner Tour
$210
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Enjoy an exclusive 30 minute Behind the Wings Tour following by Tapas and Wine through Army Aviation History with VIP seating, and a commemorative keepsake!

Add a donation for Army Aviation Museum Foundation Inc

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