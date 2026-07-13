Date Night at the Museum

About this event
Enjoy Tapas and Wine through Army Aviation History.
Enjoy Tapas and Wine through Army Aviation History.
Enjoy Tapas and Wine through Army Aviation History with VIP seating, an exclusive 30 minute Behind the Wings Tour and a commemorative keepsake!
Enjoy an exclusive 30 minute Behind the Wings Tour following by Tapas and Wine through Army Aviation History with VIP seating, and a commemorative keepsake!
$
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