Find Your Light Mental Wellness

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Find Your Light Mental Wellness

About this event

Haunted Manor -Valentine's Day Southern Gothic Haunt

333 E 4th St

Loveland, CO 80537, USA

Room Sponsors - Tier 1
$250

Your business helps build and decorate a featured room. Includes printed name on the Ferry Ticket and signage in that scene.

Room Sponsors - Tier 2
$500

Your business helps build and decorate a featured room. Includes printed name on the Ferry Ticket and signage in that scene.

Scene Sponsor - Tier 1
$750

Supports lighting, sound, costuming, and prop effects for key spaces such as the Voodoo Shed, Parlor Party, or Chapel. Includes logo on ticket, social-media tag, and custom photo-op signage.

Scene Sponsor - Tier 2
$1,000

Supports lighting, sound, costuming, and prop effects for key spaces such as the Voodoo Shed, Parlor Party, or Chapel. Includes logo on ticket, social-media tag, and custom photo-op signage.

Title Sponsor
$1,500

Featured logo placement on the Ferry Ticket, website, and social media. Mentioned in press releases and event programs. You help power the magic behind the show—from lighting design to custom set builds.

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