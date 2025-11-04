Haunted Manor -Valentine's Day Southern Gothic Haunt

Hosted by
About this event
Your business helps build and decorate a featured room. Includes printed name on the Ferry Ticket and signage in that scene.
Your business helps build and decorate a featured room. Includes printed name on the Ferry Ticket and signage in that scene.
Supports lighting, sound, costuming, and prop effects for key spaces such as the Voodoo Shed, Parlor Party, or Chapel. Includes logo on ticket, social-media tag, and custom photo-op signage.
Supports lighting, sound, costuming, and prop effects for key spaces such as the Voodoo Shed, Parlor Party, or Chapel. Includes logo on ticket, social-media tag, and custom photo-op signage.
Featured logo placement on the Ferry Ticket, website, and social media. Mentioned in press releases and event programs. You help power the magic behind the show—from lighting design to custom set builds.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!