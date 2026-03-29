American Legion Post 851

Hosted by

American Legion Post 851

About this event

Daubers & Designers: The Ultimate Girls' Night Out Bingo

107 Ball Park Rd

Dingmans Ferry, PA 18328, USA

The "Posh Prize" Package - Pre-Sale Bundle (Limited Time)
$45
Available until May 25

Includes 1x 6-On Board (6 cards per sheet for all 12 games), 1x entry for our exclusive Loungefly Spin-a-Wheel, and 1x entry for the door prize! (Estimated Value: $65.00)

The "Grand Luxe" VIP Pass - Pre-Sale Bundle (Limited Time)
$80
Available until May 25

The ultimate player's choice! Includes 2x 6-On Boards (6 cards per sheet for all 12 games), 3x entries for our exclusive Loungefly Spin-a-Wheel, and 3x entries for the door prize! (Estimated Value: $105.00)

Standard Door Admission
$50

Includes 1x 6-On Board (6 cards per sheet for all 12 games) and 1x entry for the door prize. Note: Does not include bonus Spin-a-Wheel entries.

Extra Bingo Packet
$10

Double your luck! This includes one additional 6-on board packet valid for all 12 games of Bingo. Note: Admission ticket required to play.

1x Spin-a-Wheel Ticket
$10

One entry into our exclusive Loungefly Spin-a-Wheel drawing for a chance to win a designer Disney or Marvel collectible backpack!

3x Spin-a-Wheel Tickets
$25

Best Value! Three entries into the Loungefly Spin-a-Wheel drawing. Triple your chances to take home a premium Disney or Marvel collectible!

Add a donation for American Legion Post 851

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