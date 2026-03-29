Daubers & Designers: The Ultimate Girls' Night Out Bingo

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Includes 1x 6-On Board (6 cards per sheet for all 12 games), 1x entry for our exclusive Loungefly Spin-a-Wheel, and 1x entry for the door prize! (Estimated Value: $65.00)
The ultimate player's choice! Includes 2x 6-On Boards (6 cards per sheet for all 12 games), 3x entries for our exclusive Loungefly Spin-a-Wheel, and 3x entries for the door prize! (Estimated Value: $105.00)
Includes 1x 6-On Board (6 cards per sheet for all 12 games) and 1x entry for the door prize. Note: Does not include bonus Spin-a-Wheel entries.
Double your luck! This includes one additional 6-on board packet valid for all 12 games of Bingo. Note: Admission ticket required to play.
One entry into our exclusive Loungefly Spin-a-Wheel drawing for a chance to win a designer Disney or Marvel collectible backpack!
Best Value! Three entries into the Loungefly Spin-a-Wheel drawing. Triple your chances to take home a premium Disney or Marvel collectible!
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