Daughters Auction to Benefit Glory House

Drunk Elephant Suitcase filled with Premium Skincare
$10
Starting bid
Inside this chic suitcase from Drunk Elephant, you’ll find a premium collection of skincare and beauty essentials. It includes fun, effective products from BUBBLE, glow-boosting serums from Glow Recipe, and sensitive skin favorites from La Roche-Posay. At the center, there’s Giorgio Armani makeup, offering flawless and radiant finishes. This suitcase is a perfect blend of skincare and beauty for a glowing, polished look. (Value of approx. $500.00)
Inside this chic suitcase from Drunk Elephant, you’ll find a premium collection of skincare and beauty essentials. It includes fun, effective products from BUBBLE, glow-boosting serums from Glow Recipe, and sensitive skin favorites from La Roche-Posay. At the center, there’s Giorgio Armani makeup, offering flawless and radiant finishes. This suitcase is a perfect blend of skincare and beauty for a glowing, polished look. (Value of approx. $500.00)
Luxury Fragrance Mini Sets
$25
Starting bid
Gucci Fragrance Discovery 4-Piece Mini Holiday Gift Set
Includes Gucci Guilty Pour Femme, Bloom, Flora Gorgeous Gardenia, and Flora Gorgeous Orchid (0.16 oz each). A perfect sampler of Gucci’s most iconic scents.
Viktor&Rolf Mini Flowerbomb Perfume Set
Features Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum (0.23 oz) and Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid Eau de Parfum (0.23 oz). Bold floral and spicy notes in two luxurious minis.
Carolina Herrera Good Girl Mini Trio Gift Set
Includes Good Girl Blush Elixir, Good Girl Eau de Parfum, and Good Girl Blush (0.24 oz each). A seductive trio of fragrances with floral, fruity, and warm notes.
Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum Mini Duo Set
Includes Libre Eau de Parfum and Libre Eau de Parfum Intense (0.25 oz each). A luxurious pair with floral and musky notes, perfect for any occasion.
Valued at $200
Gucci Fragrance Discovery 4-Piece Mini Holiday Gift Set
Includes Gucci Guilty Pour Femme, Bloom, Flora Gorgeous Gardenia, and Flora Gorgeous Orchid (0.16 oz each). A perfect sampler of Gucci’s most iconic scents.
Viktor&Rolf Mini Flowerbomb Perfume Set
Features Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum (0.23 oz) and Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid Eau de Parfum (0.23 oz). Bold floral and spicy notes in two luxurious minis.
Carolina Herrera Good Girl Mini Trio Gift Set
Includes Good Girl Blush Elixir, Good Girl Eau de Parfum, and Good Girl Blush (0.24 oz each). A seductive trio of fragrances with floral, fruity, and warm notes.
Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum Mini Duo Set
Includes Libre Eau de Parfum and Libre Eau de Parfum Intense (0.25 oz each). A luxurious pair with floral and musky notes, perfect for any occasion.
Valued at $200
PRINZZESA Boutique Gift basket
$20
Starting bid
Celebrate the season in style with the Prinzzesa Boutique Gift Basket, curated by founder and fashion visionary, Rosy Riguero. Handpicked from Rosy’s Miami-based store, this beautifully packaged gift offers a taste of high fashion with a seasonal touch—perfect for gifting or indulging in timeless style.
Celebrate the season in style with the Prinzzesa Boutique Gift Basket, curated by founder and fashion visionary, Rosy Riguero. Handpicked from Rosy’s Miami-based store, this beautifully packaged gift offers a taste of high fashion with a seasonal touch—perfect for gifting or indulging in timeless style.
Candlelight Concert - ColdPlay and Imagine Dragons for 2.
$15
Starting bid
Candlelight concerts brings the music of Coldplay and Imagine Dragons at Scottish Rite Temple MIA under the gentle glow of candlelight. (Valued up to $150.00)
*Collin's String Quartet*
DATE: December 14th, 2024 at 6:30 PM
Location: Scottish Rite Temple MIA
471 NW 3rd St, Miami, FL 33128
- Duration: 60 minutes
- Age requirement: 8 years old or older
- Zone A
- Seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone
Candlelight concerts brings the music of Coldplay and Imagine Dragons at Scottish Rite Temple MIA under the gentle glow of candlelight. (Valued up to $150.00)
*Collin's String Quartet*
DATE: December 14th, 2024 at 6:30 PM
Location: Scottish Rite Temple MIA
471 NW 3rd St, Miami, FL 33128
- Duration: 60 minutes
- Age requirement: 8 years old or older
- Zone A
- Seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone
Spa Day for Two at The Trump Spa
$30
Starting bid
Indulge in a day of relaxation with this Spa Day for Two package! Enjoy a massage and full access to the spa’s serene amenities for the entire day. Unwind in the sauna, steam room, or relaxation lounges and make it a day of pampering and rejuvenation. Perfect for a couple’s retreat or a day out with a friend! (Valued up to $350.00)
Indulge in a day of relaxation with this Spa Day for Two package! Enjoy a massage and full access to the spa’s serene amenities for the entire day. Unwind in the sauna, steam room, or relaxation lounges and make it a day of pampering and rejuvenation. Perfect for a couple’s retreat or a day out with a friend! (Valued up to $350.00)
Miami Photography Experience - 2-Hour Session
$20
Starting bid
Bid on a unique 2-hour photoshoot with three different photography styles! Perfect for up to 5 people, this session includes:
• Two Outfits: Show off different looks.
• Anywhere in Miami: Pick your dream location.
• Three Styles: Three photographers, three creative approaches.
Create unforgettable memories and capture Miami’s magic in one amazing session! This item is valued at $500.
Bid on a unique 2-hour photoshoot with three different photography styles! Perfect for up to 5 people, this session includes:
• Two Outfits: Show off different looks.
• Anywhere in Miami: Pick your dream location.
• Three Styles: Three photographers, three creative approaches.
Create unforgettable memories and capture Miami’s magic in one amazing session! This item is valued at $500.
Miami Photography Experience - 2-Hour Session
$20
Starting bid
Bid on a unique 2-hour photoshoot with three different photography styles! Perfect for up to 5 people, this session includes:
• Two Outfits: Show off different looks.
• Anywhere in Miami: Pick your dream location.
• Three Styles: Three photographers, three creative approaches.
Create unforgettable memories and capture Miami’s magic in one amazing session! This item is valued at $500.
Bid on a unique 2-hour photoshoot with three different photography styles! Perfect for up to 5 people, this session includes:
• Two Outfits: Show off different looks.
• Anywhere in Miami: Pick your dream location.
• Three Styles: Three photographers, three creative approaches.
Create unforgettable memories and capture Miami’s magic in one amazing session! This item is valued at $500.
Cruise for 2
$100
Starting bid
Set sail on a relaxing cruise for two on Carnival Cruise line! Enjoy breathtaking ocean views, luxurious amenities, and unforgettable experiences. This package, valued up to $1,200, offers the perfect getaway for you and a loved one. Bid now for a chance to embark on your dream vacation!
Set sail on a relaxing cruise for two on Carnival Cruise line! Enjoy breathtaking ocean views, luxurious amenities, and unforgettable experiences. This package, valued up to $1,200, offers the perfect getaway for you and a loved one. Bid now for a chance to embark on your dream vacation!
One Sculptural Facial Lifting Treatment
$50
Starting bid
The Sculptural Facial Lifting treatment is a type of facial massage that emphasizes deep relaxation and rejuvenation through manual techniques. This hour-long treatment focuses on “skull breathing,” which is believed to enhance natural cranial movement, and works to release muscle tension and improve blood circulation. By stimulating lymphatic drainage, it also aids in reducing facial puffiness, promoting a lifted appearance, and giving skin a revitalized glow. This non-invasive approach is popular for providing a natural “lift” without the use of tools or injections. **This will be a house call facial treatment that is approx 60-75 mins
Must claim before Dec 7th!** ( A $300.00 Value)
The Sculptural Facial Lifting treatment is a type of facial massage that emphasizes deep relaxation and rejuvenation through manual techniques. This hour-long treatment focuses on “skull breathing,” which is believed to enhance natural cranial movement, and works to release muscle tension and improve blood circulation. By stimulating lymphatic drainage, it also aids in reducing facial puffiness, promoting a lifted appearance, and giving skin a revitalized glow. This non-invasive approach is popular for providing a natural “lift” without the use of tools or injections. **This will be a house call facial treatment that is approx 60-75 mins
Must claim before Dec 7th!** ( A $300.00 Value)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!