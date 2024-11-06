Daughters Auction to Benefit Glory House

The Sculptural Facial Lifting treatment is a type of facial massage that emphasizes deep relaxation and rejuvenation through manual techniques. This hour-long treatment focuses on “skull breathing,” which is believed to enhance natural cranial movement, and works to release muscle tension and improve blood circulation. By stimulating lymphatic drainage, it also aids in reducing facial puffiness, promoting a lifted appearance, and giving skin a revitalized glow. This non-invasive approach is popular for providing a natural “lift” without the use of tools or injections. **This will be a house call facial treatment that is approx 60-75 mins Must claim before Dec 7th!** ( A $300.00 Value)

The Sculptural Facial Lifting treatment is a type of facial massage that emphasizes deep relaxation and rejuvenation through manual techniques. This hour-long treatment focuses on “skull breathing,” which is believed to enhance natural cranial movement, and works to release muscle tension and improve blood circulation. By stimulating lymphatic drainage, it also aids in reducing facial puffiness, promoting a lifted appearance, and giving skin a revitalized glow. This non-invasive approach is popular for providing a natural “lift” without the use of tools or injections. **This will be a house call facial treatment that is approx 60-75 mins Must claim before Dec 7th!** ( A $300.00 Value)

More details...