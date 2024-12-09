Daughters Glory House Auction

Welcome to the Daughters online fundraising auction, part of Daughters One Night—an evening of worship and support for Glory House, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting women impacted by human trafficking. You do not need to attend the event in order to participate in our online auction—everyone is welcome to join in, no matter where you are! Each item up for bid has been generously donated by our amazing supporters, partners, and sponsors, with all proceeds directly benefiting this life-changing cause. By participating in the auction, you’re not only acquiring wonderful items but also making a significant impact on the lives of the women Glory House serves. Spread the word, invite your friends and family, and together, let's make this auction a huge success! Auction ends on Friday, November 22nd at noon. Thank you for your support, and happy bidding!

Welcome to the Daughters online fundraising auction, part of Daughters One Night—an evening of worship and support for Glory House, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting women impacted by human trafficking. You do not need to attend the event in order to participate in our online auction—everyone is welcome to join in, no matter where you are! Each item up for bid has been generously donated by our amazing supporters, partners, and sponsors, with all proceeds directly benefiting this life-changing cause. By participating in the auction, you’re not only acquiring wonderful items but also making a significant impact on the lives of the women Glory House serves. Spread the word, invite your friends and family, and together, let's make this auction a huge success! Auction ends on Friday, November 22nd at noon. Thank you for your support, and happy bidding!

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